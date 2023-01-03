People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Department of Civil Protection have warned people to stay indoors during thunderstorms that are expected from Friday to Sunday."Heavy rain is expected along north of the main watershed and the Eastern highlands from Friday to Sunday and flash flooding areas with saturated soils, wetlands, impervious grounds and along river basins are expected", MSD warns.She added that, "Roofs may be blown off while trees could be brought down by strong winds and people are encouraged to stay indoors."If travel is necessary please take caution on the roads as visibility may be reduced and there may be hidden flood dangers".It further urged people not to attempt crossing flooded rivers on foot or vehicles.