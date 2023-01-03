Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Controversial ZANU PF Insiza North Member of Parliament Farai Taruvinga has been embroiled in a  US$60 000 controversial soccer tournament which has caused members of the constituency to go up in arms and accuse him of promising them tournament prices that did not materialize.

Reliable information reaching this reporter indicates that Taruvinga misled the youths of Insiza by alleging that he has availed US$60 000 to Insiza Grassroots Sports Development (IGSD) who decided to use football as a tool to promote voter registration in the district as well as help arrest social ills amongst young people.

The embattled lawmaker promised the following:

First Team will walk away with 27 heifers

 The second Team will walk away with 17 heifers

 The third Team will walk away with 12 heifers

 The fourth Team will walk away with 10 heifers.

At the time of writing, Ward 12 which pummelled Ward 7 5-1 in the final play is still yet to get the promised  27 Brahman cattle, and the other teams are still yet to get their promised cows.

Participants who spoke to this reporter said they were not happy with how they were sold a ruse by the lawmaker.

A member of Ward 12 who spoke to this reporter said, "The MP told us that we are going to get 27 cows and up to today there is nothing. We gave it our all and in the true spirit of the competition, we showed what it means to play fairly. But today we are still waiting for the prices that we were promised.

"The other teams that were supposed to get up to 10 cows are still waiting for the cows. We are tired of the promise after promise that the MP's office has been giving us."

Taruvinga also said Progress Mines was funding the tournament yet the company is riddled with massive debt with the company going for months failing to pay its employees.

Some villagers also told this reporter that the MP told the constituency that he bought a new ambulance for Shangani Hospital yet he only serviced injectors of the government-owned vehicle to the tune of $140.

Another villager in Ward 23 accused the MP of tarnishing the MP of being a serial liar regarding his contributions in the constituency and escribed him as a person who likes to reap where he did not sow.

Taruvinga is not new to controversy after his ZANU PF assigned vehicle was used in an abduction attempt on and two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident was captured on a video, showed the men attempting to abduct a motorist by throwing him in the back of a Zanu PF truck assigned to the MP.

Some ZANU PF youths who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said the lawmaker was also involved in the illegal trade of fuel and other illicit activities surrounding his mining interests in the province.




Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

4 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Cop bashed to death

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

13 hrs ago | 808 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

14 hrs ago | 2749 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

20 hrs ago | 1227 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

20 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

20 hrs ago | 1178 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 2614 Views

Jah Lemmy hailed

03 Jan 2023 at 20:13hrs | 338 Views

Man seals wife's private parts with super glue

03 Jan 2023 at 19:53hrs | 2879 Views

Nationwide protests for Job Sikhala called

03 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 4000 Views

Two armed robbers nabbed in Kwekwe

03 Jan 2023 at 00:07hrs | 3023 Views

Malawi seriously hit by Cholera

02 Jan 2023 at 22:17hrs | 973 Views

Temba Mliswa files a Police Case against ZANU PF official

02 Jan 2023 at 20:16hrs | 2549 Views

'2023 is not a year for human beings' Prophet Makandwa

02 Jan 2023 at 19:44hrs | 4490 Views

'Army Generals will not salute Chamisa' Chombo says

02 Jan 2023 at 15:51hrs | 7762 Views

Pathisa Nyathi angry over CCC butchering of Ndebele language

02 Jan 2023 at 15:21hrs | 4544 Views

'Vote for ZANU PF' Mphoko tells Zimbabweans

02 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 3769 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Edd Branson funds free medical health checkup in Epworth

02 Jan 2023 at 13:39hrs | 536 Views

'My Comrades want to poison me' Job Sikhala says

02 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 4326 Views

Kasukuwere prays for unwell Sikhala

02 Jan 2023 at 11:48hrs | 2225 Views

Couple kills employer, steals his property

02 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2340 Views

WATCH: Water dragon drowns 3 men in South Africa

01 Jan 2023 at 18:15hrs | 4748 Views

Mwonzora gets $400 million from government

01 Jan 2023 at 16:42hrs | 5355 Views

Man threatens to axe own mother

01 Jan 2023 at 15:42hrs | 1441 Views

Education the only investment with no risk

01 Jan 2023 at 14:45hrs | 780 Views

Cellphone robber nabbed on New year's Eve

01 Jan 2023 at 13:58hrs | 1692 Views

Strange sickness strikes Job Sikhala...colon cancer suspected

01 Jan 2023 at 13:41hrs | 3947 Views

Chamisa's 'Ugly Scenes of 2022'

01 Jan 2023 at 12:15hrs | 1740 Views

'2023 will be that year Zimbabweans become free' - Chamisa

01 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 1466 Views

Wedding turns into a bloodbath

01 Jan 2023 at 11:56hrs | 4609 Views

If Zimbabweans are serious about change then 2023 should be a year of action!

01 Jan 2023 at 09:38hrs | 833 Views

Inter Africa bus accident, three die

01 Jan 2023 at 08:21hrs | 3694 Views

Wishing you a Happy New Year!!!!

01 Jan 2023 at 08:09hrs | 186 Views

Why should only ordinary Zimbabweans 'pay the price' whilst ruling elite enjoy lavishness?

31 Dec 2022 at 19:44hrs | 1572 Views

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

31 Dec 2022 at 15:28hrs | 816 Views

Man kills infant with a hoe

31 Dec 2022 at 10:10hrs | 1755 Views

No police clearance no fireworks

31 Dec 2022 at 08:34hrs | 1353 Views

Man flaunts manhood at sister in law

31 Dec 2022 at 08:13hrs | 3951 Views

Water crisis in Bulawayo explained

30 Dec 2022 at 23:24hrs | 2394 Views

Zimbabwean Economy expected to curve-in further into 2023

30 Dec 2022 at 17:41hrs | 1632 Views

Attempt to extort Prophet Edd Branson lands 2 journalists in SA jail

30 Dec 2022 at 14:33hrs | 1486 Views

Victims of 'attempted murder' bouncers urged to come forward

30 Dec 2022 at 11:57hrs | 1716 Views

Girl (17) gang raped in taxi

30 Dec 2022 at 10:39hrs | 4083 Views

Sikhala trial deferred to next year

30 Dec 2022 at 09:47hrs | 1485 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days