WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence Executive Director Sitabile Dewa says the ban of sex toys in Zimbabwe infringes women's rights as they should be allowed to do whatever they want with their bodies.Her statement comes after a Harare woman Ayanda Muponda was arrested for smuggling and selling sex toys in Harare, including to school children, and ordered to perform 640 hours of unpaid work by a Mbare magistrate.She was sentenced according to section 47(1) b of the Customs and Exercise Act ).Watch the video below: