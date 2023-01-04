Latest News Editor's Choice


Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

by Mzingaye Nxumalo
Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo have reported that one Pater Gwaza, a 42 year old man from Cowdrey Park,  was struck by lightning and died on the spot while his girlfriend sustained extreme burns.

According to the police Gwaza was strolling with his girlfriend Priority Dube, 30 years old, when they met the unfortunate incident.

Dube is currently admitted at Mpilo hospital where she is undergoing treatment.


Gwaza had been serving in Masvingo Police for over 13 years.

The incident has sparked social media speculation that it was the case of wicthcract.

In 2021 a lighting bolt struck and wounded 13 male prisoners while they were having lunch at a jail in Hwange.



