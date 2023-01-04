Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former Mighty Warriors striker Rufaro "Mafidi" Machingura has died this morning.

The sad news was confirmed by the Women Super league.Machingura died after a long illnessShe also played for Black Rhinos Queens as a striker.Mourners are gathered at House Number 4617 Retreat, Waterfalls in Harare.During her time she led the Mighty Warriors to big tournaments like COSAFA.