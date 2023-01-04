Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
Former Mighty Warriors striker Rufaro "Mafidi" Machingura has died this morning.


The sad news was confirmed by the Women  Super league.

Machingura died after a long illness 

She also played for Black Rhinos Queens as a striker.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 4617 Retreat, Waterfalls  in Harare.

During her time she led the Mighty Warriors to big tournaments like COSAFA.

Source - Byo24news

