Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a bizarre incident, a Mutoko man has left villagers of Nyarugwe shell-shocked after he fatally attacked his parents with a hoe handle.The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts on Wednesday where Clemence Makuvatsine (45) appeared before resident magistrate Elijah Sibanda.He was not asked to plead to murder charges and was remanded in custody to January 19 and advised to apply for bail at High Court.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru alleged on January 3 accused went to his parents' house and started accusing them of bewitching him.In a fit of rage, the suspect picked a hoe handle and fatally assaulted both his father Stephen Makuvatsine and his mother Elizabeth Kamhoti.Neighbours rushed to the scene and found the bodies in a pool of blood.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Clemence.