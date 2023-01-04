Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Notorious bouncers, Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda, who are facing attempted murder charges have been denied bail by a Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.The duo was remanded in custody until January 31.The two are now facing fresh charges of assault. There are some complainants who filed papers to the effect that they were assaulted by these bouncers.According to police, the latest document which contains details of fresh charges is being handled by Highfield Police Station