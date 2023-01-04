Armed robber shot dead after police shooting

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

One man was shot dead yesterday around 5 pm at OK Marimba supermarket after the police cornered two armed robbery suspects.Tinashe Kariwo is one of the suspects who was pronounced dead on admission at Parirenyatwa hospital, the other one is Courage Kadumba who is in police custody, sources close to Bulawayo24.com revealed.The police reportedly recovered five rifles stolen from Mutangadura farm in Ruwa during another robbery.Kadumba is expected to appear in court tomorrow together with two others who were arrested during police investigations.