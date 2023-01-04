Blood donors to get fuel coupons

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Blood donors can claim fuel coupons tomorrow backed by Redan Petroleum as the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) seeks to make it easier and cost-free for donors to come in and give a unit.The participating units will be Redan Greencroft Harare, Redan Flyover Mutare and Redan Bellevue Bulawayo.NBSZ Communications officer Kudakwashe Chidziya said the intiative should help plug shortages at the national blood bank."The partnership intiative is meant to intensify blood collections. Under this strategic partnership with Redan, which is also considered the intiative under it's corporate social responsibility programme, we as NBSZ and Redan so it fit to give back to the community and out blood donors who are always supportive in saving lives through blood donations", Chidziya said.