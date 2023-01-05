Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

by Mzingaye Nxumalo
6 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean Republic Police have confirmed arrests of five men in connection with 14 robbery cases which occurred around the country from January 2021 to the 2nd of January 2023.

The five men are Courage Takunda Dumba also called Toki (35), Robson Mhandu (28), Thulani Munetsi(42), Tichaona Kariwa (35) however now late and Zondai Previous Ngarandi(25).

Yesterday evening ZRP released a detailed press statement which reads:

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Courage Takunda Dumba alias Toki (35), Robson Mhandu (28), Thulani Munetsi (42), Tichaona Kariwa (35) (now late) and Zondai Previous Ngarandi (25) in connection with 14 armed robbery cases which occurred between January 2021 and 2nd January 2023 in Nyazura, Odzi, Goromonzi, Bindura, Glendale, Marondera, Chegutu and Harare where US$ 130 848-00 cash, 21 cellphones, various firearms, motor vehicles and other valuables were stolen at residential, mining and industrial premises.

"On 04th January 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information that Tichaona Kariwa (35) and Courage Takunda Dumba were linked to a spate of robbery cases that occurred across the country and were staying at a hideout in Melfort, Goromonzi. The detectives acted on the received information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

"The arrest led to the recovery of a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AFM 4148 which had been stolen in Marondera on 02nd January 2023, 0.22 Mark IV revolver, 0.22 Astra pistol 9mm Star pistol, 9mm Feg pistol, 9mm Retay pistol, 303 rifle with a magazine of 3 rounds, 3 duvets, 4 x 35 watts LED flood lights, 0.5 Horse Power booster pump and a leather jacket."

Detectives later arrested Robson Mhandu and Thulani Munetsi, after a shootout, in Belvedere when the duo had contacted Courage Dumba and Tichaona Kariwa to come to OK Marimba business complex where they allegedly wanted to strategize on their next planned robbery which was to be conducted on the same day.

Tichaona Kariwa who was in police vehicle attempted to escape and was shot in the hip leading to his re-arrest while Robson Mhandu was shot in the thigh after a shootout with the detectives.

The injured suspects were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where Tichaona Kariwa died upon admission.

Zondai Previous Ngirandi was arrested by CID detectives in Marondera and was found with gunshot wounds on the abdomen and thigh after escaping from the Melfort shooting incident.

The suspects were linked to 14 cases of armed robbery including the one in which US$ 5000-00 cash, two cellphones and a Toyota Hilux Legend 45 vehicle, registration number AFS 2704 were stolen from the complainant in Damafalls, Harare on 13th July 2022 and the other one where the suspects pounced at Energy Service Station, Chegutu where US$ 15 246-00 was taken on 03rd August 2022.

The suspects are also linked to the robbery case which occurred at Mutangadura Business Centre, Goromonzi where US$13 000-00 cash, three cellphones and a laptop were stolen on 2nd October 2022.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect, only known as Medicine.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station, WhatsApp 0712800197 or contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Violent Storm kills headmistress

17 mins ago | 51 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

23 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

23 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4003 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 799 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1051 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1148 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1309 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 794 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 850 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1511 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2673 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 915 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1925 Views

WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

05 Jan 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2077 Views

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

04 Jan 2023 at 19:03hrs | 2901 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

04 Jan 2023 at 18:44hrs | 2041 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

04 Jan 2023 at 18:42hrs | 1545 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

04 Jan 2023 at 18:37hrs | 3857 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

04 Jan 2023 at 17:09hrs | 17510 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

04 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2410 Views

Cop bashed to death

04 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2603 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

04 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1251 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

04 Jan 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3533 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

04 Jan 2023 at 01:11hrs | 1611 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

04 Jan 2023 at 01:08hrs | 1230 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

04 Jan 2023 at 01:02hrs | 1612 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 3037 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days