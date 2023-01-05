1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man died while homes and school infrastructure were destroyed when heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded Gwanda district Wednesday night leaving a trail of destruction in the area.An elderly man was swept away in Mlenje River in Mawaza village.His body was found by community members some 2.5 kilometres downstream.At Matshiya Primary School, 8 classrooms were affected, roofing was blown off and the entire classroom setup was destroyed.The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe and the Department of Civil Protection Wednesday issued a warning for citizens to be on high alert for torrential rains set to pound more intensely Mashonaland, Manicaland, Midlands, and Masvingo provinces starting this Friday through into the weekend.