1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda
2 hrs ago | Views
A man died while homes and school infrastructure were destroyed when heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded Gwanda district Wednesday night leaving a trail of destruction in the area.
An elderly man was swept away in Mlenje River in Mawaza village.
His body was found by community members some 2.5 kilometres downstream.
At Matshiya Primary School, 8 classrooms were affected, roofing was blown off and the entire classroom setup was destroyed.
The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe and the Department of Civil Protection Wednesday issued a warning for citizens to be on high alert for torrential rains set to pound more intensely Mashonaland, Manicaland, Midlands, and Masvingo provinces starting this Friday through into the weekend.
Source - zimlive