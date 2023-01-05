Latest News Editor's Choice


Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) preliminary delimitation report has been tabled in the National Assembly following its presentation to President Emmerson Mnangagwa electoral body's chairperson Priscilla Chigumba last year.

During the tabling process, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said, "The Constitution of Zimbabwe section 161 Sub Section (1) states that once every 10 years, on a date or within a period fixed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to form as soon as possible after a population census, ZEC must conduct a delimitation of the electoral boundaries into which Zimbabweans provide.

"Whereas the ZEC commenced the delimitation process in June and submitted its preliminary report to His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa on the 26th of December 2022. And whereas Section 161 Sub Section (7) (6) states that the President must cause the delimitation report to be laid before Parliament within seven days for Parliament's consideration and referral for any issues to the President for ZEC's consideration. I therefore, the Minister of Justice and Legal Parliamentary Affairs, do hereby lay the ZEC Preliminary Report before the National Assembly for consideration."

The National Assembly has since set up an ad-hoc committee to analyse the report on the terms of reference which were questioned by opposition but clarified by the acting Parliament speaker Tatenda Mavetera who presided over the tabling process.

The ad-hoc committee was composed of a 13-member of CCC, Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance MPs and senators.

Members include Zanu-PF's Pupurai Togarepi who is chairing the committee, Dexter Nduna; Kenneth Musanhi; Sen. Tsitsi Muzenda; Sen. David Parirenyatwa, Musa Ncube; Sen. Chief Siatabwa Siansali and Cuthbert Mpame.

The opposition MPs in the committee included Prince Sibanda and Anele Ndebele, CCC; David Tekeshe and Sen. Douglas Mwonzora from MDC Alliance.

Harare East MP Tendai Biti told journalists that the selection was not fair as Zanu-PF members dominated the committee more than the other political parties.

The house adjourned sitting until Friday the 13th of January 2023 when Parliament will consider and adopt the report.

MPs raised concerns which will be debated on the 17th of January 2023.

Biti said CCC would take a party position after an analysis of the report where among other issues, he told reporters a census report was crucial for the analysis as well as compliance to the constitutional sections on delimitation exercise.

