Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Warriors and Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo has been appointed as coach of Botswana Premier League side Morupule Wanderers on a two-year contract.

Gumbo's move comes just a month after being sacked by fellow Botswana side Sua Flamingoes.

Morupule Wanders confirmed Gumbo's arrival in a statement late on Thursday.

"This communiqué serves to announce that Morupule Wanderers Football Club has appointed Mr  Rahman Gumbo to the position Of Club head coach subject to work visa requirements. Mr Gumbo has joined Bafana Ba Magala on a two-year contract," Morupule said in a statement.

Morupule, who are eighth on the log after the opening nine rounds of matches in the Botswana Premier League backed Gumbo, who has a wealth of experience of coaching at a higher level in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana to bring success to the club.

"Mr Gumbo has a wealth of coaching skills in football that is buoyed by many accolades in Botswana. in his home country Of Zimbabwe and abroad," said the club.

The Club believes Mr Gumbo to be the right Head Coach who can deliver on its mandate. and its ambitions to compete at the high echelons of the domestic league.

"We pledge our utmost support to Mr Rahman Gumbo and expect the same support from our supporters, stakeholders and well-wishers. We wish the Head Coach a fruitful and exciting stay at Bafana Ba Magala."

At Morupule Wanderers, Gumbo will link up with compatriot Agrippa Murimba who turned out for FC Platinum and Mutare City locally.

Some of the Zimbabwean coaches in the Botswana Premier League include Mandla 'Lulu' Mpofu at Masitaoka, Tau Mangwiro at Orapa United and Philane 'Beefy' Ncube at Nico United.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Violent Storm kills headmistress

17 mins ago | 52 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

23 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

23 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4003 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 799 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1051 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1148 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1309 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 794 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 850 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1511 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2673 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 915 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1925 Views

WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

05 Jan 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2077 Views

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

04 Jan 2023 at 19:03hrs | 2901 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

04 Jan 2023 at 18:44hrs | 2041 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

04 Jan 2023 at 18:42hrs | 1545 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

04 Jan 2023 at 18:37hrs | 3857 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

04 Jan 2023 at 17:09hrs | 17512 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

04 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2410 Views

Cop bashed to death

04 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2603 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

04 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1251 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

04 Jan 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3533 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

04 Jan 2023 at 01:11hrs | 1611 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

04 Jan 2023 at 01:08hrs | 1230 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

04 Jan 2023 at 01:02hrs | 1612 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 3037 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days