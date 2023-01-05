Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
UNITED Kingdom (UK)'s House of Lords member Kate Hoey has said Zimbabwe must not be re-admitted into the Commonwealth club over the country's deteriorating human rights record and continued detention of opposition legislator Job Sikhala.

Hoey was commenting on Sikhala's recent emotional letter from prison in which he disclosed that he had developed a strange illness.

"A shocking abuse of human rights by Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF. Zimbabwe must not be allowed back into the Commonwealth," Hoey tweeted on Sunday.

Sikhala has been in detention since June facing a charge of incitement to public violence following violent skirmishes that broke out at the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Responding to Hoey's remarks on Sikhala, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said: "She has been parroting her anti-Zimbabwe nonsense for decades. If there is credit to be given to her, it is consistency in her regime change in Zimbabwe agenda.

"In her own country, Julian Assange is in Belmarsh Prison awaiting extradition and trial which the situation has obtained for years. We have never heard her say anything about that.

"Belmarsh is just a few miles from her former constituency of Vauxhall, but there she is talking about things happening thousands of kilometres away neglecting her own backyard. So Julian Assange does not matter? If we go by her template, then why is she not saying the UK should be thrown out of the Commonwealth?"

Mangwana added: "Hoey should respect our criminal justice system the same way we respect all others out there. No country already in the Commonwealth right now respects the rule of law any better than Zimbabwe."

Zanu-PF information director Tafadza Mugwadi said: "She is commenting from a misinformed position on this matter. She is exposed to known bias against Zimbabwe and it's regrettable that each time she opens her mouth on Zimbabwean issues, she speaks as if she were an opposition activist.

"For the record, there are no political prisoners in Zimbabwe, but criminals incarcerated. Democracy does not mean offenders should not be arrested. If it were so, then there would be no need for prisons in the UK."

The late former President Robert Mugabe pulled Zimbabwe out of the Commonwealth in 2003 following a fallout over human rights issues.

His successor Emmerson Mnangagwa applied for readmission in 2018 as part of his push for greater international legitimacy after about two decades of isolation.

The Commonwealth team visited Zimbabwe in November last year and met with Mnangagwa and various stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations and the opposition.

Readmission into the group hinges on Zimbabwe fulfilling "several rigorous steps" to ensure adherence to principles such as peace and democracy, the Commonwealth team said after the visit.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Violent Storm kills headmistress

18 mins ago | 52 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

23 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

23 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4003 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 799 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1051 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1148 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1309 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 794 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 850 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1511 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2673 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 915 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1925 Views

WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

05 Jan 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2077 Views

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

04 Jan 2023 at 19:03hrs | 2901 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

04 Jan 2023 at 18:44hrs | 2041 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

04 Jan 2023 at 18:42hrs | 1545 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

04 Jan 2023 at 18:37hrs | 3857 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

04 Jan 2023 at 17:09hrs | 17512 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

04 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2410 Views

Cop bashed to death

04 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2603 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

04 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1251 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

04 Jan 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3533 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

04 Jan 2023 at 01:11hrs | 1611 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

04 Jan 2023 at 01:08hrs | 1230 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

04 Jan 2023 at 01:02hrs | 1612 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 3037 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days