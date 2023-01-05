Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IMPRISONED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician Job Sikhala's allies yesterday said they had given up on the legal route to secure his release, claiming the Judiciary is captured.

On Wednesday, the High Court dismissed Sikhala's fourth application for bail, adding to many similar applications that have been turned down at the lower courts.

Yesterday, Sikhala, who is the Zengeza West MP and CCC vice-chairperson, failed to appear for trial before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

Gofa later moved his trial to April 5, a situation that may see Sikhala remain behind bars for the next three months unless he secures bail before the set court date.

His allies, operating under the moniker Friends of the Job Sikhala Trust, told NewsDay yesterday that they had given up on the courts.

The trust's spokesperson Emmanuel Zellas Gumbo said: "Honestly, it's not only sad, but a wake-up call for us to clearly realise that the Judiciary is not going to help us in any way.

"It's either we negotiate or fight for Sikhala's release. It's evidently clear that this is a political battle. The Judiciary's behaviour clearly points out to that."

Gumbo added: "We, therefore, fully subscribe to the call for mass action to register our discontentment on the continued pre-trial detention, systematic denial of bail and weaponisation of the Judiciary to punish Sikhala. We need now to organise ourselves and whatever route we take now must be backed by political action."

Constitutional law lecturer Lovemore Madhuku last year suggested that political negotiations were now the only realistic route for securing Sikhala's release from prison.

Madhuku said the legal route now appeared a dead end, but CCC officials dismissed his suggestions.

Government has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not intervene on the case citing the principle of separation of powers.

This was after over 50 000 Zimbabweans and citizens from other countries petitioned him to facilitate Sikhala's release.

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume said:" We need extra judicial action and go beyond because we believe the Judiciary is captured and has failed to execute its duties in political cases.

"To keep looking at the Judiciary as a solution is not fair for Sikhala and many of us who are going through this kind of persecution? We need to explore other avenues that are provided for in the Constitution. We have the constitutional right as citizens."

Sikhala remains on pre-trial incarceration after his arrest in June for allegedly inciting public violence and disturbing police investigations in the murder of CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala wants his trial broadcast live.

A ruling on his request for live streaming is set to be delivered on Monday.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Violent Storm kills headmistress

18 mins ago | 54 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

23 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

23 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4003 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 799 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1051 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1148 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1309 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 794 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 850 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1511 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2673 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 915 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1926 Views

WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

05 Jan 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2077 Views

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

04 Jan 2023 at 19:03hrs | 2901 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

04 Jan 2023 at 18:44hrs | 2041 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

04 Jan 2023 at 18:42hrs | 1545 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

04 Jan 2023 at 18:37hrs | 3857 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

04 Jan 2023 at 17:09hrs | 17513 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

04 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2411 Views

Cop bashed to death

04 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2603 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

04 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1251 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

04 Jan 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3533 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

04 Jan 2023 at 01:11hrs | 1611 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

04 Jan 2023 at 01:08hrs | 1230 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

04 Jan 2023 at 01:02hrs | 1612 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 3037 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days