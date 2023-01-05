Latest News Editor's Choice


Police bust armed robbery syndicate

by Staff reporter
POLICE have arrested five suspects who are believed to be part of an armed robbery syndicate that is behind a spate of robberies across the country.

One of the suspects died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital after he was shot on the thigh as he tried to escape from a police vehicle.

The other suspect was also shot and injured as he tried to flee.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests saying it had cleared a number of robberies committed across the country and led to the recovery of a number of stolen goods.

"ZRP confirms the arrest of Courage Takunda Dumba alias Toki (35), Robson Mhandu (28), Thulani Munetsi (42), Zondai Previous Ngarandi (25) and the now deceased Tichaona Kariwa (25) in connection with 14-armed robbery cases which occurred between January 2021 and 2 January 2023," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said among the cases that were solved, were robberies that took place in Nyazura, Odzi, Goromonzi, Bindura, Glendale, Marondera, Chegutu and Harare.

The suspects targeted residential, mining and industrial areas where they stole cellphones, cash, firearms. Motor vehicles and other valuables.

He said police received a tip-off about the gang's hideout in Melfort, Goromonzi and quickly reacted.

"Upon receiving the information, police acted on the received information and were involved in a shootout leading to the arrest of the now deceased Kariwa and Dumba. Their arrest led to the recovery of a Honda Fit vehicle which was stolen in Marondera, firearms, live ammunition and flood lights and water pumps among other property," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The two implicated the other suspects leading to their arrests.

"Detectives later arrested Mhandu, Munetsi after a shootout with police detectives in Belvedere. Ngarandi escaped with wounds from the shooting but was later arrested while hiding in Marondera. Karaiwa, who was in the police vehicle tried to escape and was shot on the hip leading to his rearrest. Mhandu was also shot on the thigh as he tried to escape," said the national police spokesperson.

They were rushed to Parirenyatwa where Kariwa was pronounced dead.

The suspects cleared 14 cases of armed robbery including the one in which US$ 5 000, two cellphones and a Toyota Hilux Legend vehicle were stolen in Damafalls Harare on 13 July 2022.

In August last year, the suspects pounced on Energy Service Station in Chegutu and got away with US$15 246 while in October 2022, they also pounced on Mutangadura Business Centre in Goromonzi and took away US$13000, cellphones and a laptop.

Police are now hunting for the last suspect only know as Medicine and are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to his apprehension to contact the nearest police station or simply call or WhatsApp 0712800197 or 0242703631

Source - The Chronicle

