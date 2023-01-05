Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLITICAL analysts have warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's increasing use of parallel campaign groups for himself which are outside Zanu-PF structures is stoking tension in the ruling party.

This could result in protest votes commonly known as "bhora musango" at next year's watershed general elections. Bhora musango, a Shona language phrase which literally means "to deliberately kick the ball off the pitch, instead of scoring it", was a clandestine campaign by disgruntled Zanu-PF leaders in the run-up to the 2008 harmonised elections against voting for the party's presidential candidate, the late Robert Mugabe.

 As part of the campaign, party members would pretend to be in support of the party's presidential candidate during the official campaign trail, but would not vote for him at the ballot box.

During that year, Zanu-PF had launched a campaign themed Bhora Mugedhi ("kick the ball into the nets") and so Bhora Musango was used as a counter to that and it saw Mugabe losing the first round of the March 2008 presidential poll to the opposition MDC's founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai. In 2022, various groups ranging from civil servants, informal traders, religious sectors, media, among others, have been launching campaign formations for ED and pledging to support his re-election bid next year.

The groups include Teachers4ED; Journalists4ED, Pastors4ED, Nurses4ED, Doc tors4ED, Mahwindi4ED, Youths4ED and the recently launched Vision 2030 Movement. While these groups have pledged to specifically campaign for Mnangagwa, they are doing so outside the Zanu-PF commissariat organ led by Mike Bimha which is responsible for mobilising support for the former liberation party.

 In separate interviews, political analysts said while the development exposes Mnangagwa's mistrust of the party organs ahead of next year's elections, it is stoking intra-party tension.

 University of Zimbabwe political scientist Professor Eldred Masunungure told The NewsHawks that what is more baffling to Zanu-PF cadres is the fact that the people in the parallel structures seem to be getting more benefits and easier access to Mnangagwa than party officials.

"This is a very high-risk strategy which arises from deep distrust by ED and his allies regarding the conventional party organs e.g the three leagues (youth league, women's league and war veterans)." "It is dangerous to play parallel extra-party formations against those bona fide structures of the party."

 "This feeds into tensions, suspicions that may even explode into conflict, especially if the parallel structures are feted with patronage goodies like branded vehicles, allowances and even easier access to ED and members of the First Family," he said.

Prof Masunungure also pointed out that if Mnangagwa continues on the same political path of parallel structures, there will be a repeat of the 2008 "Bhora Musango" scenario in Zanu-PF. "This (Mnangagwa's parallel structures) is something that can easily breed ‘bhora musango' impulses, with all the perverse and disastrous consequences, especially for ED himself."

"In the end, there will be re-enactment of the March 2008 scenario. Whatever the rationale, it is evident that ED does not want to put all his eggs in one party basket," said Prof Masunungure.

Another political analyst, Professor Stephen Chan, said while the parallel structures are fomenting discord in Zanu-PF, there is no evidence that they command huge support for Mnangagwa.

 "The President's effort to forge specialist support groups has created a lot of noise, but there is absolutely no evidence that, e.g. Teachers4ED commands anything like a majority of teachers — a huge number of whom, like medical workers, are voting with their feet against a government and President that has not raised their living standards or prioritised their mission of education and health," he said.

Prof Chan added that the year was generally difficult for Mnangagwa, politically. "2022 saw the continuing collapse of the original Mnangagwa initiative of Zimbabwe's being open for business. The initiative seems more and more in retrospect like a public relations stunt, hoping to convince the international community of a serious overture based only on rhetoric and cosmetics."

"The lack of an actual operational environment and honest infrastructure for business meant few major Western investors came," he said, adding: "Meanwhile, the oligarchic class prospered but many of them depended on party connections or the environment of corruption. The minister of Finance laboured on macroeconomic incremental improvements, often with a difference of outlook to that of the central bank governor."

"It is not certain how much of the technical detail Mnangagwa understood, but it certainly seems he was blind to the increasing hardship faced by Zimbabweans who are not members of the oligarchic class and party elite." "2022 concludes with Zimbabwe in the bottom percentile of a huge number of international league tables, from economic stability to political transparency."

Rashweat Mukundu, a political analyst, said Zanu-PF was being turned into a fiefdom by Mnangagwa's parallel structures.

"ED has no confidence in the party which is bedeviled with all sorts of differences, hence formation of parallel structures that are spread across all sectors we hear of, including comic ones like single mothers and driving schools for ED."

"What this shows is that ED is entirely focused on his own power and not that of the party and he wants to remake Zanu-PF to suit his own ambitions. Zanu-PF is no longer a democratic party but a fiefdom, all to worship and serve ED," he said.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Violent Storm kills headmistress

19 mins ago | 57 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

23 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

23 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4003 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 799 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1051 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1148 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1309 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 794 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 850 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1511 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2673 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 915 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1926 Views

WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

05 Jan 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2077 Views

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

04 Jan 2023 at 19:03hrs | 2901 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

04 Jan 2023 at 18:44hrs | 2041 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

04 Jan 2023 at 18:42hrs | 1545 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

04 Jan 2023 at 18:37hrs | 3857 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

04 Jan 2023 at 17:09hrs | 17514 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

04 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2411 Views

Cop bashed to death

04 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2603 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

04 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1251 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

04 Jan 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3533 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

04 Jan 2023 at 01:11hrs | 1611 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

04 Jan 2023 at 01:08hrs | 1230 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

04 Jan 2023 at 01:02hrs | 1612 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 3037 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days