Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

National dam levels start to rise

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The national dam level has risen to 81,2 percent compared to 57,9 percent normally expected during this time of the year following the rains that have pounded the country.

Most cities and towns rely on dammed water, and a large fraction of the stored water is set aside for irrigation, vital for the winter crops and important to boost yields of summer crops by allowing early planting and carrying fields through rainless spells.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) acting corporate manager Mr Tsungirai Shoriwa yesterday said the rise in water levels means improved water security.

"Water levels in the country's major dams remain on an upward trajectory as a result of the rains being received in different parts of the country in recent days.

"Dams supplying water to most urban centres now satisfy the 21-month rule and hold sufficient water to carry the urban areas to the next rainy season. Increases in dam levels have been noted in dams such as Mundi-Mataga, Valley, Osborne, Siya, Small Bridge, Nyadire, Mwenje, Kalope, Tshangwa, Shangani and Mazvikadei," he said.

Statistics from ZINWA revealed that Khami, Echange and Masembura dams are currently at 100 percent full while Kushinga-Phikhelela is at 95,7 percent and Mutirikwi at 95 percent.

The parastatal, however, continues to appeal to all people drawing raw water from ZINWA managed dams to ensure that their water use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as required by the law as any illegal abstractions distort water use patterns and make it extremely difficult for ZINWA to plan the allocation of the available water among users.

Users are also reminded that water remains a finite resource and should be used in an efficient manner.

Farmers are optimistic that they will be able to undertake massive winter farming this year as dams continue to fill up across the country.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa said it was a good sign for winter farmers to start preparations.

"The rising of dams signalise a bumper winter harvest this year and it was a good sign for winter farmers to start preparations.

"This is very crucial for the winter crop such as wheat, but I urge Environment and Management Agency (EMA)to act on the stream bank cultivation which is causing a lot of filtration in dams. A lot of education and awareness campaigns should be put in place because not all farmers are aware of these issues. Water bodies should be protected so that we benefit from them," she said.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said the initiative showed that the country has more water for irrigation in winter and summer.

"Farmers who are near these dams should utilise the water for agricultural production. They need to be utilised wisely in order for us to improve productivity.

"Very soon they will all fill up and this will go a long way in improving agricultural activities and boost production, we also expect more production," he said.

The Meteorological Services Department is expecting heavy rains in excess of 50 mm from today to Sunday across the country and dam levels are likely to rise again.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Violent Storm kills headmistress

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

9 hrs ago | 407 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

9 hrs ago | 60 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

9 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

10 hrs ago | 274 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

13 hrs ago | 654 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1309 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1037 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4135 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 808 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1102 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1174 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1333 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 797 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 859 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1551 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2711 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 937 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1964 Views

WATCH: Sex Toys' ban continue to cause a stir.

05 Jan 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2096 Views

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

04 Jan 2023 at 19:03hrs | 2923 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

04 Jan 2023 at 18:44hrs | 2054 Views

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

04 Jan 2023 at 18:42hrs | 1594 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

04 Jan 2023 at 18:37hrs | 3872 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

04 Jan 2023 at 17:09hrs | 18072 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

04 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2449 Views

Cop bashed to death

04 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2639 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

04 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1254 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

04 Jan 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3548 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

04 Jan 2023 at 01:11hrs | 1620 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

04 Jan 2023 at 01:08hrs | 1231 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

04 Jan 2023 at 01:02hrs | 1616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days