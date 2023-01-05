Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe festive road traffic accidents kills 127 people

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AT least 127 people died while 489 others were injured in nearly 2 000 road traffic accidents recorded over the festive season.

During the same time between December 15, 2021 and January 5 last year, 102 people died while 478 others were injured in 1 914 accidents recorded.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said as alluded to in the police statement issued on December 27 last year, most fatal road traffic accidents involved private cars, rather than buses and trucks.

Stricter licence requirements are set for bus and truck drivers and operators of these services have been monitoring their drivers a lot more.

During this festive season, 1 998 accidents were recorded of which 95 of them were fatal.

"The festive period has revealed that drivers need to self-introspect and reconsider the way some are driving on the country's roads. The bully and unruly driving conduct being shown by some drivers should stop in order to save lives on the roads.

"Police reiterate that drivers must be observant and concentrate while on the steering wheel to curtail fatal road traffic accidents which have been recorded during the festive season where in some instances pedestrians were hit while standing at bus stops or walking beside the road," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In one of the fatal road traffic accidents which occurred on December 18, 2022, an unknown motorist hit a man aged between 30 and 35 years along 12th Avenue, Bulawayo at around 2am.

The victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should stop when involved in road traffic accidents, assist the injured if necessary and report all accidents to the police within 24 hours.

"In another accident which occurred on 25 December 2022 at 7.45pm at the 300km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, a motorist who was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with three passengers on board towards Victoria Falls, lost control of the car and veered off the road to the left, where he ran over seven pedestrians before swerving to the right side where he rammed onto a stationary Honda Fit vehicle which had six passengers on board.

"The Honda Fit vehicle overturned once and landed on its roof. As a result, three people, two pedestrians and one passenger from the Honda Fit, died, while 13 others were injured," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Similarly, on December 31, 2022 at 10am, three pedestrians were killed after they were hit by a bus which had veered off the road along Zaka-Nyika Road at the 15km peg.

"As the nation gears up for social and economic activities in the year 2023, the ZRP implores motorists to be responsible and strive to promote road safety on the country's roads.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to deploy police officers to curb road carnage and reckless driving conduct on the roads. The police need the co-operation of motorists for road safety to be to be realised in the country," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa urged drivers to be alert and cautious following an alert for heavy rains and floods issued by the Department of Civil Protection and the Meteorological Services Department.

"From the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe point of view, one of the things that we want to remind Zimbabweans is to heed warnings that have been issued by the Met department of possible flooding in some areas.

"We want from that call, from a road safety point of view, to appeal to drivers, whether its public service vehicles or private vehicles, to take note of possible flooding and where such instances may arise, they should desist from crossing rivers in flood even though they are familiar with the route and with the bridges.

"The fact that its flooded, we appeal to the extent possible to minimise travel in those areas and to park where necessary when there are heavy rains," he said adding that when it rains visibility becomes impaired and roads become slippery.

Mr Munodawafa also appealed to drivers in urban areas to obey traffic rules and regulations especially when it starts drizzling or raining.

Vehicle Inspection Department Assistant Chief Inspector for Harare province Mrs Brigete Chimhau said their officers together with the police and TSCZ will continue to maintain visibility on the country's roads to enforce the law.

She said the VID also offers voluntary services, at a nominal fee, for motorists to have their vehicles inspected without them being impounded.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Man attempts to kill seven people

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

10,000 pastors set to undergo 'patriotic' training at Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Tandi agrees new deal at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Botswana's ex-President Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe Parly demands voters roll

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

CIOs up for torturing man

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Kariba Dam records significant inflows

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

US embassy partners Zimbabwean varsities

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Violent Storm kills headmistress

14 hrs ago | 1208 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

15 hrs ago | 906 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

15 hrs ago | 321 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

15 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

15 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

15 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

15 hrs ago | 92 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

15 hrs ago | 87 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

15 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

15 hrs ago | 103 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

15 hrs ago | 490 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

16 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

16 hrs ago | 79 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

20 hrs ago | 752 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1331 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1050 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4272 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 813 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1135 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1192 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1358 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 809 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 880 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1594 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2752 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 952 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days