CIOs up for torturing man

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BUDIRO man was severely assaulted and tortured by suspected Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers before being handed over to the police on charges of plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.This emerged in court yesterday when Taurayi Ernest Munyika (48) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing assault and torture charges.The court heard that on October 13, 2022 at around 1600 hours, Munyika and his accomplices went to Johane Masowe Yechishanu Yenyenyedzi Nomwe Church shrine in Budiriro 4 and requested to see Herbert Thabo Senda after identifying themselves as CIOs.Munyika was in the presence of his co-accused who include Mark Jack, Munyaradzi Mupazviripo, Reward Baradze, Bonface Muzembe Mashingaidze, who are still at large.They accused Senda of plotting to topple Mnangagwa from power among other allegations.They then ordered him to accompany them to their offices at St Barbara House in the city centre to clear his name.Senda, however, said he would report the following day, but Jack allegedly produced a gun threatening to shoot him.They then ordered him into his car, a Toyota X-Trail and told him to drive towards the city centre.Upon reaching Highglen traffic circle, the accused persons ordered Senda to pull off the road and forced him into one of their vehicles, a Toyota Raider twin cab.They blindfolded him and drove to an unknown destination before taking him to St Barbara House situated at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Takawira Street.They allegedly tortured Senda using an electric shocker while assaulting him all over his body.They allegedly stole US$330 from the complainant.As a result of the torture, complainant lost a tooth.On the same day at around 2200hours, the accused persons handed over the complainant to Harare Central Police Station accusing him of disorderly conduct and impersonation.Munyika was ordered to report back in court on March 7 after he was granted $20 000 bail.