Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

Zimbabwe's tourism sector attracted 300 million U.S. dollars worth of investments in 2022, as the sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Friday.Local and foreign investments increased in the tourism industry after the removal of global COVID-19 restrictions, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported, citing Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Winnie Muchanyuka."A total of 300 million U.S. dollars was poured in on investment within the sector with new facilities in restaurants, hotels, lodges, safaris and game parks dominating," Muchanyuka said.A rise in hotel occupancy, coupled with growth in foreign receipts, has also positioned the sector toward growth.Overall international arrivals surged 256 percent in 2022 from the previous year, while visitors from other parts of Africa rose by 130 percent, the state broadcaster reported.According to ZTA data, domestic tourism is also on the rise, with an average 86 percent room occupancy rate in the resort areas during the latest festive season.