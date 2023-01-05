Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's tourism sector attracted 300 million U.S. dollars worth of investments in 2022, as the sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Friday.

Local and foreign investments increased in the tourism industry after the removal of global COVID-19 restrictions, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported, citing Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Winnie Muchanyuka.

"A total of 300 million U.S. dollars was poured in on investment within the sector with new facilities in restaurants, hotels, lodges, safaris and game parks dominating," Muchanyuka said.

A rise in hotel occupancy, coupled with growth in foreign receipts, has also positioned the sector toward growth.

Overall international arrivals surged 256 percent in 2022 from the previous year, while visitors from other parts of Africa rose by 130 percent, the state broadcaster reported.

According to ZTA data, domestic tourism is also on the rise, with an average 86 percent room occupancy rate in the resort areas during the latest festive season.

Source - Xinhua

Must Read

Man attempts to kill seven people

17 mins ago | 26 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

10,000 pastors set to undergo 'patriotic' training at Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Tandi agrees new deal at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Botswana's ex-President Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe Parly demands voters roll

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

CIOs up for torturing man

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kariba Dam records significant inflows

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

US embassy partners Zimbabwean varsities

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe festive road traffic accidents kills 127 people

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

Violent Storm kills headmistress

14 hrs ago | 1209 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

15 hrs ago | 907 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

15 hrs ago | 321 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

15 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

15 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

15 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

15 hrs ago | 92 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

15 hrs ago | 87 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

15 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

15 hrs ago | 103 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

15 hrs ago | 490 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

16 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

16 hrs ago | 79 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

20 hrs ago | 753 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1331 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1050 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4272 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 814 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1135 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1192 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1358 Views

Civil servants grovelling for housing stands isn't economic development but shameful retrogression

05 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 809 Views

Today's ZANU PF supporters likely to have backed colonial rule!

05 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 880 Views

Man kills parents over witchcraft allegations

05 Jan 2023 at 11:46hrs | 1594 Views

Former Mighty Warriors striker dies

05 Jan 2023 at 09:17hrs | 2752 Views

PowerChina Supports Cultivation of Highly Skilled Talent in Zambia

05 Jan 2023 at 07:01hrs | 952 Views

Cowdray Park man killed by lightning...girlfriend hospitalised

05 Jan 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days