Cops hunt Jesus' killers

by Staff reporter

Three suspects are on the run for assaulting and stabbing a Gokwe man to death over yet unknown reasons.Jesus Nyoni (31) was beaten to death by the three who vanished after committing the crime.The incident took place at Kokoloza Business Centre in Msala area on 2 January.Police have since launched a manhunt for Ntanta Ndlovu, Kwazi Ndebele, Nxolani Ndebele and Manchester Ngwenya who are wanted for the murder of Nyoni.Police, via their official twitter handle, confirmed the incident."Police in Gokwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ntanta Ndlovu, Kwazi Ndebele, Nxolani Ndebele and Manchester Ngwenya who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 02/01/23 at Kokoloza Business Centre, Msala," said police.The suspects assaulted the victim, Jesus Nyoni (31) to death with hands before Manchester Ngwenya stabbed him with an okapi knife on the shoulder and ear.Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.