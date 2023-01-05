Man attempts to kill seven people

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mutoko man is in soup after he attempted to burn seven people alive by setting their house on fire on New Year's Eve over a debt.Dzidzai Korera (29) appeared before Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda yesterday facing seven counts of attempted murder and one count of malicious damage of property.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru alleged on December 31 Korera met Faustina Gwarada (18) and accused her of stealing his $494 and threatened to kill her and her relatives.On January 2 around 2300 hours Korera went to Gwarada's house with a 25litre container full of petrol.He poured the petrol on the house and set it ablaze where Faustina, Liopah Gwarada(21)and five minors were.While the house was on fire Aaron Gwarada managed to break the door and rescued the victims from the fire while Korera was watching from a distance.All the property was destroyed to ashes and he sent a text to Liopah threatening more harm.A police report was filed leading to Korera's arrest