Troubled man commits suicide

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A 38-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man committed suicide on New Year's Eve by hanging himself on the roof trusses of his bedroom in Chiweshe.

Givemore Kaodza took his life over undisclosed issue.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Chiweshe where Kaodza hanged himself and did not leave a suicide note," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Givemore was seated with his brother Allen Kaodza outside their house while discussing.

The two parted ways when rains started pouring getting into their rooms.

When the rains stopped Allen got into his brother's room and he was shocked to see his brother's body hanging.

Police warned people to respect human life.

Source - Byo24News

