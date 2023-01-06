ZEC commissioners rebel against Chigumba over delimitation report

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

Seven out of nine ZEC commissioners have rebelled against Justice Priscilla Chigumba following the release of delimitation report which has sparked controversy.The commissioners wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, alleging that the report lacks transparency and is not people centred.They further implored the President to consider using the current political boundaries as adopting the new delimitation report will require more resource mobilisation in a short space of time before the next elections are held."These delimited boundaries have a direct effect on resource allocation, service provision and general community development," read part of the letter signed by the Commissioners.The only two commissioners who did not sign the letter are Justice Chigumba and her deputy, Ambassador RS Kiwa.The delimitation report has since been tabled to Parliement and all political parties seem to be against it.According to the report, ZANU PF lost 7 seats while Harare Province, the opposition's stronghold, gained 5 seats.See below the letter from the Commissioners: