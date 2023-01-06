Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man murders wife, 3 kids and hangs self

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a shock incident, a Nyanga man, Edward Chirombe allegedly murdered, in cold blood, his wife and three children aged 8, 12 and 14 before committing suicide through hanging.

The bodies were discovered by villagers from Mugomba Village who then notified the police.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident stating that investigations to establish circumstances and the motive behind the callous act were in progress.

Police are yet to establish when the incident took place.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a heinous murder case in which Edward Chirombe (43) is suspected to have attacked to death, his wife Joyce Mashenu (40), two daughters aged 8 and 14, and son (12), before committing suicide, at a homestead at Ngavaseke Mugomba Village, Nyanga on an unknown date.

"The bodies of the victims were found by the police on 06th January 2023 after the police had received information that there were dead bodies lying in the hut and flat roofed bedroom, which were all locked from the outside with padlocks.

"The police broke the padlocks to gain entry into the hut and bedroom where the bodies of the victims were found with multiple deep cuts on the head," Nyathi said in a statement.

The body of Chirombe's wife was found lying on the bed in the couple's bedroom, covered in blood while the bodies of the children were found in the hut.

Nyathi said Chirombe's body was found hanging from a tree in the garden some 800 metres from the homestead.

"Investigations are in progress to ascertain the motive behind the callous murder," said the police spokesperson while urging the public not to resort to violence in resolving domestic disputes.

The incident spotlights on the horrors of domestic violence in the country which has seen many cases of family murder.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Delimitation has left Zanu-PF in a stronger position ahead of 2023 polls?

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Man plants over 700 plants of cannabis on church land

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZEC commissioners rebel against Chigumba over delimitation report

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Troubled man commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zanu-PF will win 2023 elections and turn country around - Fresh Prophecy

13 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Man attempts to kill seven people

14 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

15 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

15 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 2660 Views

10,000 pastors set to undergo 'patriotic' training at Zanu-PF's School of Ideology

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

Tandi agrees new deal at Highlanders

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$300m investment in tourism

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Botswana's ex-President Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

15 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe Parly demands voters roll

15 hrs ago | 331 Views

CIOs up for torturing man

15 hrs ago | 362 Views

Kariba Dam records significant inflows

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

US embassy partners Zimbabwean varsities

15 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe festive road traffic accidents kills 127 people

15 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean firefighters leave country for greener pastures

06 Jan 2023 at 19:52hrs | 810 Views

Violent Storm kills headmistress

06 Jan 2023 at 19:22hrs | 1551 Views

The year Mnangagwa reined in his rival Chiwenga

06 Jan 2023 at 18:26hrs | 1742 Views

Mnangagwa fuelling Zanu-PF tension

06 Jan 2023 at 18:23hrs | 1098 Views

Headmaster dies after tree fell on car

06 Jan 2023 at 18:20hrs | 759 Views

Is CCC throwing Sikhala under the bus?

06 Jan 2023 at 18:19hrs | 996 Views

Police bust armed robbery syndicate

06 Jan 2023 at 18:19hrs | 439 Views

Team Pachedu urges MPs to reject Zec report

06 Jan 2023 at 18:14hrs | 258 Views

Sikhala allies give up on court processes

06 Jan 2023 at 18:13hrs | 315 Views

Mnangagwa summons Parly over delimitation report

06 Jan 2023 at 18:13hrs | 165 Views

Chamisa to honour, protect and work with all men and women in uniform

06 Jan 2023 at 18:12hrs | 115 Views

Sikhala case clouds Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission bid

06 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 269 Views

Bulawayo cop killed by lightning

06 Jan 2023 at 18:10hrs | 237 Views

Rahman Gumbo appointed head coach at new Botswana club

06 Jan 2023 at 18:10hrs | 146 Views

Preliminary Delimitation Report tabled before Parliament

06 Jan 2023 at 18:09hrs | 38 Views

Zimbabwean tech company acquires SA, Mozambique and Botswana IT firms

06 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | 137 Views

Obert Mpofu says Bulawayo has been turned into a 'growth point', mayor hits back

06 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | 599 Views

1 dead as heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Gwanda

06 Jan 2023 at 18:07hrs | 297 Views

Meeting to kickstart 2 400 Batoka Gorge Dam - 43 years overdue, a criminal waste of opportunity and humans

06 Jan 2023 at 17:16hrs | 266 Views

Govt channels US$800,000 towards floods

06 Jan 2023 at 17:05hrs | 220 Views

Kenyan hacker syphons $20M from Zimdef bank account

06 Jan 2023 at 16:49hrs | 774 Views

New FIFA Football Agent Regulations set to come into force

06 Jan 2023 at 16:37hrs | 99 Views

WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

06 Jan 2023 at 16:29hrs | 550 Views

5 suspects arrested for a series of armed robberies

06 Jan 2023 at 13:26hrs | 831 Views

13 players ditch Dembare?

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1396 Views

Job Sikhala wants his trial livestreamed

05 Jan 2023 at 21:05hrs | 1082 Views

Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

05 Jan 2023 at 18:11hrs | 4549 Views

NSSA 'reversal of Rotation of Acting Appointment in the position General Manager'

05 Jan 2023 at 17:12hrs | 828 Views

Blood donors to get fuel coupons

05 Jan 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1156 Views

Attempted murder bouncers denied bail

05 Jan 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1227 Views

Methembe impressed with juniors

05 Jan 2023 at 13:50hrs | 1382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days