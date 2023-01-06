Man murders wife, 3 kids and hangs self

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a shock incident, a Nyanga man, Edward Chirombe allegedly murdered, in cold blood, his wife and three children aged 8, 12 and 14 before committing suicide through hanging.The bodies were discovered by villagers from Mugomba Village who then notified the police.Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident stating that investigations to establish circumstances and the motive behind the callous act were in progress.Police are yet to establish when the incident took place."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a heinous murder case in which Edward Chirombe (43) is suspected to have attacked to death, his wife Joyce Mashenu (40), two daughters aged 8 and 14, and son (12), before committing suicide, at a homestead at Ngavaseke Mugomba Village, Nyanga on an unknown date."The bodies of the victims were found by the police on 06th January 2023 after the police had received information that there were dead bodies lying in the hut and flat roofed bedroom, which were all locked from the outside with padlocks."The police broke the padlocks to gain entry into the hut and bedroom where the bodies of the victims were found with multiple deep cuts on the head," Nyathi said in a statement.The body of Chirombe's wife was found lying on the bed in the couple's bedroom, covered in blood while the bodies of the children were found in the hut.Nyathi said Chirombe's body was found hanging from a tree in the garden some 800 metres from the homestead."Investigations are in progress to ascertain the motive behind the callous murder," said the police spokesperson while urging the public not to resort to violence in resolving domestic disputes.The incident spotlights on the horrors of domestic violence in the country which has seen many cases of family murder.