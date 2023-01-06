Man plants over 700 plants of cannabis on church land

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man who lived by the adage "you shall reap what you sow" is questioning his reading of the Bible after his crop of cannabis planted on a church stand landed him in jail.Instead of harvesting his 700 cannabis plants growing alongside a maize crop in Westlea, Lawrence Mutizwa, 54, is looking at a spell behind bars.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a statement on Saturday, said police nabbed Mutizwa after acting on a tip-off."The cannabis was unlawfully cultivated on an undeveloped stand for the Pinnacle Baptist Church in Westlea," Nyathi said.Mutizwa was set to appear in court on Saturday. The offence of cultivating cannabis carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.