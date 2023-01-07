Midlands hotel to face demolition

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Gweru city council acting Town Clerk, Vakai Chikwekwe warned that the local authority will not hesitate to demolish buildings with structural defects and Midlands hotel is one of the 60 buildings to face demolition if not renovated by March 2023.Chikwekwe said, "We have been approached by various stakeholders with complaints that our buildings are in a bad state, most of them are generally not being maintained making them inhabitable and not fit for operations.It is a requirement at law for us as a local authority to make sure that the owners of these buildings have addressed the anomalies within three months".Midlands hotel was built in 1927 by Meikles brothers, ownership changed to the Southern Sun hotel private limited in the 1970s before transferring to the late Patrick Kombai.