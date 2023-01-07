Four in soup for masquerading as detectives

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Four suspects were arrested yesterday for impersonating CID Drugs and Narcotics detectives. Liberty Chigwida(74), Nyaradzai Chikoore(37), Fungai Matinenga (32) and Savious Mbewe (46) are the four in custody.In a statement seen by Bulawayo24.com, the quad has been using fake identities to extort members of the public.The statement read, "The ZRP has arrested four suspects who were impersonating CID Drugs and Narcotics detectives to approach members of the public extorting money and issuing threats. The suspects were using a blue Honda fit vehicle registration number AEQ 8160 to commit various criminal acts.They were also found with drugs during the raid by the police, two complaints were duped US$300 and US$500 in Machipisa, Highfields".The matter is still under investigation and the police said more details will be released in due course.