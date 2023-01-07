Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jumps to death while chasing baboons

by Simbarashe Sithole
29 mins ago | Views
A Rushinga man Tashinga Bvumba (23) died on New Year's Eve after slipping on a mountain while chasing away a troop of baboons at a field in Rushinga.

Bvumba crashed his head on the rocks and died on the spot.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Rushinga where a man died in the cave while chasing away baboons from a field," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the now deceased Bvumba slipped and fell in a cave which is about 5 meters deep.

He crashed to death and his body was retrieved by villagers.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days