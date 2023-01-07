News / National
Man jumps to death while chasing baboons
A Rushinga man Tashinga Bvumba (23) died on New Year's Eve after slipping on a mountain while chasing away a troop of baboons at a field in Rushinga.
Bvumba crashed his head on the rocks and died on the spot.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
"I can confirm a sudden death case in Rushinga where a man died in the cave while chasing away baboons from a field," Mundembe said.
Allegations are that the now deceased Bvumba slipped and fell in a cave which is about 5 meters deep.
He crashed to death and his body was retrieved by villagers.
Source - Byo24News