Mother dumps newborn in neighbour's toilet

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 28-year-old woman from Mukumbura was arrested last week after she allegedly concealed a birth and dumped the baby into a toilet pit.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm that we arrested a who woman delivered a baby girl around dusk on New Year's Day and threw the child into her neighbour's toilet," Mundembe said."At around 10am, Jeremia Tomu reportedly proceeded to his toilet after the call of nature.While inside, he heard baby cries and discovered that there was a baby in the pit.He immediately alerted other villagers who teamed up to retrieve her."A report was filed Mukumbura police who attended the scene and she confessed after interviews leading to her arrest.She admitted that she had delivered the baby early morning that day.Police referred her and the baby to Mukumbura Clinic where it was confirmed that the baby was in a stable condition.