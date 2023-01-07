City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo has advised all stakeholders that it will be conducting an exercise to rid the City of all informal traders in the Central Business District (CBD) with effect from Wednesday, 11. January 2023.Bulawayo City Council on Friday issued a strong warning to illegal and violent vendors who are breaking council by-laws.The City said all persons conducting unauthorized informal trading on undesignated sites in the City of Bulawayo (on the streets, pavements, roadways), washing of cars, repairing of vehicles, illegal pickup points by private vehicles, commuter omnibuses and buses, delivery of farm produce and other products onto the streets, push carts, heavy commercial vehicles into the Central Business District, illegal throwing and dumping of garbage or litter etc. are given up to Tuesday, 10 January 2023 to cease their illegal activities."With effect from Wednesday, 11. January 2023, the City of Bulawayo will be conducting an exercise to eliminate ALL illegal activities so as to restore order and cleanliness. The City has designated informal trading sites in the Central Business District and Suburban areas. All those who are interested in trading in the authorised sites are advised to visit the City of Bulawayo Vending Offices at the former Dugmore Clinic Offices along Basch Street for registration and licensing. The City encourages trading at designated sites in terms of the Municipal by Laws. This fosters peace, cleanliness and control of all informal trading activities through the associations which have Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the City.The City said offenders will be prosecuted.