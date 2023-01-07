Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned against the use of Gammora as treatment for HIV.

Gammora is a drug developed by Zion Medical, an Israeli-based biotech company which recently claimed clinical trials had shown the drug could eliminate 99% of the HIV within four weeks of treatment.

Zion Medical reported that their study enrolled nine patients in Uganda.

However, the company later admitted that the trial was not registered with Uganda's regulatory body and it could not explain the poor treatment Ugandan patients got as part of its trial.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that some business outlets in the country and on social media have been selling Gamora HIV cure, claiming the drug cures the virus within 21 days.

However, MCAZ said Gammora is not registered and approved for sale in Zimbabwe and considered a crime and perpetrators will be dealt with.

"Gamora HIV Cure and many similar products with their numerous medicinal and health claims make them registrable products. However, Gamora is currently not registered and not approved for sale in Zimbabwe," MCAZ said in a statement.

"As MCAZ, we have noted the continued advertising and marketing of such products, especially on social media. We urge members of the public to desist from buying such products which have not gone through any clinical trials and therefore their safety and efficacy has not been proven.

"Members of the public are encouraged to buy medicines from registered premises and persons. These lists can be found on the online register found on our website.

"The continued marketing and advertising of such unregistered "medicinal" products is not only an act of criminality, but also puts the lives of the citizens at risk.

"As the authority responsible for protecting public and animal health, MCAZ enforces adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors and will exercise its statutory mandate against the perpetrators of these criminal acts."

MCAZ also said all herbal medicines should be registered by the MCAZ and approved complimentary medicines are found on their website.

Source - NewZimbabwe

