'Wizard falls from the sky'

News / National

by Staff reporter

RESIDENTS of Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo woke up to a bizarre sight of a naked old man who claimed to be a wizard that fell from the sky.According to residents the man in his birthday suit who only identified himself as Chihwa told residents that included prophet Blessed Moyo that he fell from a winnowing basket on Wednesday at lunch time. The naked man told them he was from Chimanimani.With bruises all over, the man held residents spellbound with his narration of how he fell from the basket.B-Metro visited the scene on Thursday at around 1130am but Chihwa had been taken to hospital in an ambulance.A resident Blessed Ncube who first saw the old man in front of her yard captured pictures and posted them on residents' WhatsApp group. The image rapidly went viral and residents gathered to watch the spectacle.Her message on the group read: "There is a naked man in front of our gate, please come and assist."Ncube said the man told them he was hungry and her neighbours joined hands and gave him food."We fed him and he started to talk and told us he was from Chimanimani," she said.Prophet Moyo said: "I gave him clothes to wear after that I gave him food."The prophet said he prayed for him after that he opened up."He was speaking in ChiNdau and said he fell from a winnowing basket and got injured. He was bruised all over the body. He said a spiritual force pulled him down," said Moyo.