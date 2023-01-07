Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

by Zebedi Mapuranga/ Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Villagers in Ward 16, Buhera Central Constituency, are up in arms with their Zanu Pf councillor Thomas Matsenhura who is allegedly demanding payment upfront for one to get Presidential inputs and social welfare handouts from the government.

Matsenhura is reportedly demanding payments from villagers ranging from 2us to 5us for one to access the inputs.

"It is disheartening that we had to go back home without getting Presidential inputs. Councillor Matsenhura and the chairman of an affiliate organization Young Women For ED one Makonya are claiming authority from the MP Matthew Gijima Nyashanu were demanding payment of 5us dollars and later on 2us for one to get a knapsack, maize seed and fertiliser, " lamented Ruth Charuka from Chomurove in Ward 16.

Nyamatsaga District chairman, Mutombeni Gapu, a war veteran from Ward 16, confirmed the allegation stating that the councilor was running roughshod of the villagers and that he was unceremoniously whisked away after he had challenged the councillor over the payment of council taxes and transport fares for one to access Presidential inputs.

Efforts to get a comment from Cllr Matsenhura were fruitless as his phone was unreachable and text messages sent to him were not responded to up to the time of going to print.

Contacted for comment, Buhera Rural District Council Chairman Ngonidzashe Musakaruka said demanding council taxes from villagers as a condition for one to get inputs was illegal.

Source - Byo24News

