Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

by Simbarashe Sithole
55 mins ago | Views
A tuckshop owner in Masvingo was shot dead  with a pistol by unknown robbers before stealing cash on Saturday.


Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Michael Munhungowarwa (41) was shot dead while closing around 9pm.

"Robbers pounced on the now deceased Munhungowarwa who was closing his tuckshop with his wife Martha Taguta (26) along Kaguvi street ,Mucheke B in Masvingo," the source said.

"They shot him dead around 2100 hours and stole unknown amount of cash before disappearing."

Police is appealing for anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Source - Byo24news

Must Read

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

11 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1013 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

11 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 1156 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

16 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

17 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

18 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

18 hrs ago | 594 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

18 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

18 hrs ago | 180 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 342 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

18 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe govt to consider return of June examinations

18 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zifa weeds out unqualified coaches?

18 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 arrested for smuggling in Plumtree

18 hrs ago | 146 Views

New pay structure for civil servants

18 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe govt tweaks PSMAS medical aid

18 hrs ago | 141 Views

Schools to open despite flood alert

18 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwean firms to manufacture farm equipment

18 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chinese firm to manufacture lithium batteries in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Hair-straightening creams face ban

18 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Oppression is oppression - Mnangagwa, Ian Smith same WhatsApp group'

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

Catholic priest under probe for harassing teachers, corruption

18 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mother dumps newborn in neighbour's toilet

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man slips, falls to death while chasing baboons

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Four in soup for masquerading as detectives

19 hrs ago | 143 Views

Midlands hotel to face demolition

19 hrs ago | 274 Views

Michael Reza has vested interests in Ken Sharpe cases - lawyer

19 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe cricket coach dies

20 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Delimitation has left Zanu-PF in a stronger position ahead of 2023 polls?

07 Jan 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1414 Views

Man plants over 700 plants of cannabis on church land

07 Jan 2023 at 19:32hrs | 998 Views

Man murders wife, 3 kids and hangs self

07 Jan 2023 at 19:30hrs | 1088 Views

ZEC commissioners rebel against Chigumba over delimitation report

07 Jan 2023 at 19:14hrs | 2003 Views

Troubled man commits suicide

07 Jan 2023 at 14:24hrs | 1654 Views

Zanu-PF will win 2023 elections and turn country around - Fresh Prophecy

07 Jan 2023 at 09:07hrs | 2968 Views

Man attempts to kill seven people

07 Jan 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1589 Views

Cops hunt Jesus' killers

07 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1365 Views

Hubby axes love rival on the face after finding him pants down with wife

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 1866 Views

Prince Harry reveals late Queen's role in breakup with Zimbabwean girlfriend

07 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 3802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days