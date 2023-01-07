Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A tuckshop owner in Masvingo was shot dead with a pistol by unknown robbers before stealing cash on Saturday.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Michael Munhungowarwa (41) was shot dead while closing around 9pm."Robbers pounced on the now deceased Munhungowarwa who was closing his tuckshop with his wife Martha Taguta (26) along Kaguvi street ,Mucheke B in Masvingo," the source said."They shot him dead around 2100 hours and stole unknown amount of cash before disappearing."Police is appealing for anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects.