4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The bodies of eight illegal miners were retrieved following a collapse at an illegal chrome mine due to heavy rains at Driekop near Burgersfort in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the bodies had been trapped at Ga-Maroga village on Friday.

Of the victims, one is South African, three Mozambican and four Zimbabwean nationals.

Police believe the zama-zamas were trapped after soil and water flowed into the entrance and exit points.

Investigations are continuing.

Source - sabcnews

