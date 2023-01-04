4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

News / National

by Staff reporter

The bodies of eight illegal miners were retrieved following a collapse at an illegal chrome mine due to heavy rains at Driekop near Burgersfort in Limpopo.Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the bodies had been trapped at Ga-Maroga village on Friday.Of the victims, one is South African, three Mozambican and four Zimbabwean nationals.Police believe the zama-zamas were trapped after soil and water flowed into the entrance and exit points.Investigations are continuing.