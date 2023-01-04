Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

News / National

by Staff reporter

MANY in mining, including representatives of small-scale miners, have backed the Government ban on export of all ores and under-processed minerals, except where special exemptions are obtained in limited circumstances but want to see enough beneficiation plants established so all can sell ores to the local adder of value.The gazetting of the Base Minerals Export Control (Unbeneficiated Base Mineral Ores) Order, 2023, contained in Statutory Instrument 5 of 2023, ensures that there is now nothing that can be mined or quarried that can be exported until it has reached set-down levels of processing.The order was made by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando using powers conferred upon him by the Base Minerals Export Control Act.Chief operations officer of the Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries, a body of value addition and beneficiation of metals in the country, Mr Dosman Mangisi, said the ban was a step in the right direction."The ban shows that the Government is serious about developing the mining industry and the economy. It is a very positive move that will make the country realise mineral growth and economic strength through mining. This is the only way that will see the industry of Zimbabwe growing," he said.The ban would also stimulate the metal casting industry, his foundry sector."I want to urge Zimbabweans to take it as an opportunity especially in the area of foundries to set up businesses because the ban is another way of creating jobs and growing the industry."Engineers in the field of metal beneficiation and institutions of higher learning must step up and come up with solutions," Mr Mangisi said.Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya said this is a very welcome development. Her federation represents a lot of the informal and the small-scale sector in mining."Government has been very consistent in that every policy it comes up with is meant to benefit the populace in line with His Excellency President Mnangagwa's vision. This is one policy intervention that must be supported by all well-meaning miners, us included. Such a ban will also mean that we are curbing leaks as these were targeting the raw mineral," she said.Ms Rushwaya said this excellent move by Government also means that Zimbabwe will now attract highly resourced companies to set up beneficiation plants locally."What that means is that there will be scope for further investment into mining to feed beneficiation plants, there is also going to be employment creation for locals in the value chain and there will be skills transfer to our locals working in these plants."Above all the economy will recoup even higher returns from beneficiated exports and this will go a long way in fulfilling our quest for a US$12 billion mining industry," she said.Women Empowerment in Mining Zimbabwe chairperson, Mrs Chiedza Chipangura, said it was a good move by the Government."We are looking towards mineral beneficiation. We get more value when we add value to them so I think the Government did well, well done," she said.Mrs Chipangura however, said after effecting the ban, Government should take the necessary steps so all could feed into the value chain as there is a boom of small-scale extraction of base minerals in areas as Mutoko, Marondera, Mberengwa and Filabusi.She also said the ban should avoid impacting negatively on the miner or the communities since some were already eking out a living from the extraction of the base minerals.Mashonaland West ZMF chairperson Mr Timothy Chikosho also hailed the Government decision."It is a good move and they should expedite the establishment of beneficiation plants. These should be established in areas where the minerals are being extracted, for example Mberengwa and Mutoko, so that the locals benefit through employment and infrastructure development."It also promotes linkages in other business opportunities which will help improve livelihoods and promote devolution," he said.Minister Chitando's order effecting the ban of the export of base raw materials defines "ore" as all forms of minerals or mineral aggregates which are of economic value.Under the order and the Mines and Minerals Act, minerals are effectively anything of value that can be mined or quarried, and base minerals are everything except the precious metals of gold, silver and the platinum group, diamonds and other precious stones, and mineral oils and gases.However, those already come under their own legislation, and exports of these are either tightly controlled in State monopolies or must be processed to a set level before being exported.For example, only the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe can buy or export gold, only the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) can buy and export diamonds, while platinum miners come under their own rules which lay down the minimum processing required before export.