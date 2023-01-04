Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MANY in mining, including representatives of small-scale miners, have backed the Government ban on export of all ores and under-processed minerals, except where special exemptions are obtained in limited circumstances but want to see enough beneficiation plants established so all can sell ores to the local adder of value.

The gazetting of the Base Minerals Export Control (Unbeneficiated Base Mineral Ores) Order, 2023, contained in Statutory Instrument 5 of 2023, ensures that there is now nothing that can be mined or quarried that can be exported until it has reached set-down levels of processing.

The order was made by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando using powers conferred upon him by the Base Minerals Export Control Act.

Chief operations officer of the Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries, a body of value addition and beneficiation of metals in the country, Mr Dosman Mangisi, said the ban was a step in the right direction.

"The ban shows that the Government is serious about developing the mining industry and the economy. It is a very positive move that will make the country realise mineral growth and economic strength through mining. This is the only way that will see the industry of Zimbabwe growing," he said.

The ban would also stimulate the metal casting industry, his foundry sector.

"I want to urge Zimbabweans to take it as an opportunity especially in the area of foundries to set up businesses because the ban is another way of creating jobs and growing the industry.

"Engineers in the field of metal beneficiation and institutions of higher learning must step up and come up with solutions," Mr Mangisi said.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya said this is a very welcome development. Her federation represents a lot of the informal and the small-scale sector in mining.

"Government has been very consistent in that every policy it comes up with is meant to benefit the populace in line with His Excellency President Mnangagwa's vision. This is one policy intervention that must be supported by all well-meaning miners, us included. Such a ban will also mean that we are curbing leaks as these were targeting the raw mineral," she said.

Ms Rushwaya said this excellent move by Government also means that Zimbabwe will now attract highly resourced companies to set up beneficiation plants locally.

"What that means is that there will be scope for further investment into mining to feed beneficiation plants, there is also going to be employment creation for locals in the value chain and there will be skills transfer to our locals working in these plants.

"Above all the economy will recoup even higher returns from beneficiated exports and this will go a long way in fulfilling our quest for a US$12 billion mining industry," she said.

Women Empowerment in Mining Zimbabwe chairperson, Mrs Chiedza Chipangura, said it was a good move by the Government.

"We are looking towards mineral beneficiation. We get more value when we add value to them so I think the Government did well, well done," she said.

Mrs Chipangura however, said after effecting the ban, Government should take the necessary steps so all could feed into the value chain as there is a boom of small-scale extraction of base minerals in areas as Mutoko, Marondera, Mberengwa and Filabusi.

She also said the ban should avoid impacting negatively on the miner or the communities since some were already eking out a living from the extraction of the base minerals.

Mashonaland West ZMF chairperson Mr Timothy Chikosho also hailed the Government decision.

"It is a good move and they should expedite the establishment of beneficiation plants. These should be established in areas where the minerals are being extracted, for example Mberengwa and Mutoko, so that the locals benefit through employment and infrastructure development.

"It also promotes linkages in other business opportunities which will help improve livelihoods and promote devolution," he said.

Minister Chitando's order effecting the ban of the export of base raw materials defines "ore" as all forms of minerals or mineral aggregates which are of economic value.

Under the order and the Mines and Minerals Act, minerals are effectively anything of value that can be mined or quarried, and base minerals are everything except the precious metals of gold, silver and the platinum group, diamonds and other precious stones, and mineral oils and gases.

However, those already come under their own legislation, and exports of these are either tightly controlled in State monopolies or must be processed to a set level before being exported.

For example, only the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe can buy or export gold, only the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) can buy and export diamonds, while platinum miners come under their own rules which lay down the minimum processing required before export.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

17 mins ago | 65 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

48 mins ago | 407 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 617 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

1 hr ago | 77 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1506 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

16 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

16 hrs ago | 843 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1600 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 360 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 398 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days