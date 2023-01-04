Latest News Editor's Choice


8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EIGHT people died and several others were injured in three fatal road accidents in Harare, Beitbridge and Chegutu over the weekend.

Some of the injured are still receiving treatment, while bodies were taken for post-mortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the accidents which happened on Saturday.

"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on January 7, 2023 at around 1730 hours at the 117km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where two people died on the spot while 13 others were injured.

"A Yutong bus with 17 passengers on board, which was travelling towards Harare, was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle which was travelling in the opposite direction.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital" Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In the other fatal accident, three people died, while 12 others were injured on the same day.

The accident occurred at around 8.15pm in Harare.

"A Toyota Hiace vehicle with 17 passengers on-board was involved in a head-on collision with a Ford Ranger vehicle along Robert Mugabe Way, near Clyde Road, Eastlea, Harare on January 7 , 2023 at 2015 hours.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital."

Meanwhile, our Beitbridge Bureau reports that three people were killed in a head-on collision between Beitbridge town and Malala village late yesterday.

Several others were injured in the accident that occurred along the Beitbridge to Bulawayo road.

It is reported that a Toyota Corolla carrying mourners was heading towards the border town when it collided with a Toyota Quantum that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the collision, the quantum caught fire trapping one person who died instantly and two others from the Toyota Corolla were also killed.

The bodies have since been conveyed to the local government mortuary.

The Officer Commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said further investigations were underway last night.

"Three people were confirmed dead at the scene and we are still making further investigations to ascertain the number of those injured and their conditions.

"At the moment we are not able to release names of the deceased pending the notification of their next of kin," he said.

Source - The Herald

