Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is rehabilitating the most affected sections of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Highway before embarking on a large-scale fixing of the road.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is an important route connecting Zimbabwe with other Sadc countries.

The road has outlived its lifespan resulting in some of the sections of the highway being littered with potholes.

The rains being experienced have worsened the situation.

Last month, the Transport and Infrastructure Development Ministry started fixing a section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road which was damaged by rains near Masuwe River Bridge in the resort city.

Members of the public have raised concerns over the state of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road describing it as a turn off for domestic tourism.

Norton constituency National Assembly member Mr Temba Mliswa, posting on social media platform Twitter, implored Government to attend to some of the roads including the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road considering its national importance.

"Recently I have been to Kariba and Victoria Falls. Two of the country's best tourist attractions. However, the state of roads there is very bad. For such places which bring us so much money we can't over-emphasise the need to prioritise those roads," said Mr Mliswa.

He said the roads have become a death trap and needed attention.

In response on the same platform, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said Government was aware of the urgent need to rehabilitate the road.

"As for Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, whilst we are working on a bigger picture, we are in the process of attending to the most affected sections of the road and indeed we fully understand the essence of this road and many more as economic enablers," said Minister Mhona.

He said with regards to the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway, Government will start rehabilitating the Chirundu section.

"My fellow countrymen, let me assure you that we are now heading north rehabilitating Chirundu Road since the road is Beitbridge- Harare-Chirundu and we are also going to rehabilitate Chirundu Border Post to mirror the newly refurbished Beitbridge Border Post," Minister Mhona said.

So far, Government has reopened 400km of the 580km stretch of the road.

President Mnangagwa last year instructed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development to swiftly attend to Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

"The Second Republic is leaving no one and no place behind. We are a people's Government and a Government for the people and we will continue to uplift lives and spearhead development in all parts of the country," said President Mnangagwa.

"As I speak, we are in the process of upgrading the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Road and I have since instructed the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development to now shift his focus to the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road since we are almost done with the Beitbridge-Harare highway."

The President said Government wants to create dualised lanes for the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Victoria Falls Road.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

17 mins ago | 65 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

48 mins ago | 407 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 615 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

1 hr ago | 77 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1506 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

16 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

16 hrs ago | 843 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1600 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 360 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 398 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days