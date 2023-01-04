Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FOUR police officers have been charged with theft and criminal abuse of duty after being caught red-handed soliciting for a bribe from a motorist and stealing his phone in Harare on Thursday last week.

The accused are Gideon Gunda (34)  stationed at Jotsholo police station and residing in Harare,  Admire  Nyuke (36) stationed at Chegutu police station and one Matsika stationed at Dete police station and the fourth only identified as Tino stationed at Harare Central police station. The police officers are all constables.

According to a leaked police internal memorandum, the complainant, Stephen Mavhiya was driving a Ford Ranger pickup vehicle along Samora Machel Avenue when he stopped intending to pick up his friend.

He was intercepted by Gunda and his colleagues who accused him of picking up a pedestrian at an undesignated point.

Gunda removed Mavhiya from the driver's seat, took over control of the vehicle and demanded bribe money amounting to US$500, threatening to seize his vehicle.

Mavhiya informed his brother Victor Mavhiya, who advised him not to fall for the threat. 

He then tricked the police officers that he wanted to withdraw cash from a bank in Southerton as a way to buy time and later in Mount Pleasant because he had failed to get the cash.  

At the Mount Pleasant bank, Gunda and his colleagues got suspicious and fled from the scene.

They were intercepted by Victor along Upper East road and Gunda's other three colleagues stormed off the vehicle while a mob attacked him.

Police reacted to the report leading to Gunda's arrest.

In another unrelated incident, police on Saturday arrested four suspects who were impersonating Criminal Investigating Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics personnel and extorting money from members of the public by issuing threats of arrest.

National Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were using a blue Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEQ 8160 to commit various criminal acts. They were also found in possession of drugs during a police raid.

Two complainants were duped US$300 and US$500 in Machipisa and Highfield respectively.

The suspects are Liberty Chigwida (74), Nyaradzai Chikoore (37), Fungai Matinenga (32) and Savious Mbewe (46).

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

17 mins ago | 65 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

48 mins ago | 407 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 615 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1506 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

16 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

16 hrs ago | 843 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1600 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 360 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 398 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days