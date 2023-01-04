Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO Harare men appeared before a Harare magistrate last week for allegedly issuing a fake title deed.

The two, Job Banda (52) of Chitungwiza and Tatenda Mwenyi (29) of Kuwadzana Extension appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi and were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

According to State papers, the complainant intended to purchase stand number 87 Good Hope, Westgate, Harare on behalf of her son George Mamombe based in the United Kingdom. The complainant is Mamombe's mother whose name was not mentioned in the court papers.

Sometime around mid-December 2022, George Mamombe visited the Classified Zimbabwe page on the internet and came across Triple Horizon Real Estate advert selling stand number 87 Good hope, Westgate, Harare, measuring 2 145 square metres valued at US$45 000 and got interested. He sent his young brother Takudzwa Mamombe to view the stand.

Takudzwa viewed the stand and recommended its purchase to which George then instructed the complainant to pay for the stand at Tripple Horizon Real Estate offices in Harare.

On December 30, 2022, the complainant visited the real estate offices and was attended to by agent Leeroy Torerai, the property negotiator with Tripple Horizon Real Estate.

Torerai had obtained a mandate to sell the stand from Tatenda Muchatuta of PC ONZY Realtors of Belvedere.

The complainant and the accused persons then met at the estate agent's offices and negotiated the sale resulting in the Agreement of Sale signed between the accused Banda (representing the seller of the land) and the complainant. Mwenyi signed as the witness.

Torerai then noticed irregularities on the title deed and informed his manager Martin Murimirambeva, who verified the title deed with the deeds office where it was established as fake. He notified Torerai to delay the sale to January 3, 2023, as he informed detectives to institute a trap.

On January 5, 2023, Murimirambeva then alerted detectives who reacted pausing as Zimra officials intended to facilitate the transaction.

The complainant and the accused persons met and signed the Zimra declaration forms. As the complainant was about to hand over cash to the accused persons, the detectives pounced and arrested the accused persons.



Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

21 mins ago | 86 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

53 mins ago | 449 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 649 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 767 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1509 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

17 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

17 hrs ago | 845 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1605 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 361 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days