Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF party, Mashonaland East Province, is hunting for a new political commissar following the elevation of Tinoda Machakaire to the politburo.

Machakaire, Wedza South legislator and Youth, Sports and Arts deputy minister, was appointed last year as the Secretary for Youth Affairs.

NewsDay is reliably informed that the provincial party management met in Harare last week to decide on Machakaire's replacement.

At least six potential candidates' names were reportedly forwarded to fill one of the most influential posts within the party.

Some of the forwarded names include party provincial spokesperson Tatenda Mavetera, former provincial youth league chairperson and Central Committee member Kelvin Mutsvairo, former youth league political commissar Lincoln Matare, Uzumba legislator Simbaneuta Mudarikwa and current deputy political commissar Washington Zhanda among others.

 A top party official, who refused to be named told this paper that the post is likely to be landed by Matare.

"We are moving towards elections and the post of a political commissar is important hence deliberations on replacing Machakaire. Matare was agreed as the perfect candidate but the party now awaits to take the matter to the Provincial Elections Committee (PEC)  for further scrutiny. The party looked for potential candidates who can be co-opted into the provincial executive," the official said.

Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson Mavetera refused to comment on the matter.

"Let's wait for the PCC (Provincial Coordinating Committee) meeting on January 15, 2023," she said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days