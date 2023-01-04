Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SEVERAL villagers in Murehwa were over the weekend left nursing bruises and sore limbs after suspected Zanu-PF members reportedly attacked opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters in the district.

The villagers, mostly elderly, were gathered at the homestead of a party member only identified as Seremani, according to information by CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

The incident was exposed in a video that has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage as many cases of political violence in the country's rural areas escalate ahead of this year's general elections.

In the video, alleged Zanu-PF youth militia, with flog sticks are seen questioning the elderly villagers why they were gathered to support CCC at their old age before severely flogging them.

The matter has been reported to the police, who have since confirmed the incident and have instituted an investigation.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has taken note of a video which has gone viral on social media on alleged political violence in Murewa North. Investigations are now in progress. More details will be released in due course," national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Zanu-PF director of information Tafadwa Mugwadi, however, described the Murehwa violence as political "spin".

"I have just seen a violent and horrible scene in a video circulating, targeted at some villagers. This should be condemned by every sober human being created in the image of God and all our eyes should be on the next steps ZRP takes to deal with this matter. I condemn this conduct unreservedly. The culprits should be brought to justice," Mugwadi posted on his Twitter page.

"What I, however, find irresponsible is when desperate clueless political upstarts begin to drive and wage misleading narratives that the perpetrators should be referred to as Zanu-PF supporters. This is needless and regrettable. There is nothing in statements uttered or visuals shown which identifies the culprits as Zanu-PF supporters.

Zimbabwe will hold general elections at a date yet to be announced, but human rights defenders have red-flagged escalating political violence against CCC members, saying this could jeopardise the poll.

Top CCC officials led by Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu, yesterday visited Murehwa in solidarity with the victims.

"We came here on behalf of the citizens. We are here to ensure that we take care of the citizens who were victimised and assaulted by Zanu-PF members. We came to ensure that they get the clinical and psychological care they require.

"What we call upon is for the police to act decisively and bring the perpetrators of violence to justice. Every citizen, whether in the diaspora or not is protected under Chapter 2 of the Constitution on freedom of association and other basic human rights," Matewu said after the visit.

Last year, CCC activist Mbogneni Ncube was stabbed to death in Kwekwe by an alleged Zanu-PF member at a rally that was being addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

On several occasions ahead of the March 26, 2022 by-elections, CCC members and journalists were injured following violent attacks by suspected ruling Zanu-PF party youths who were attempting to block Chamisa from addressing his party supporters.

Chamisa also survived several alleged assassination attempts after purported Zanu-PF activists, in connivance with suspected State security agents set up roadblocks to block Chamisa each time he travelled to some parts of the country to address his party supporters.

In Insiza and Matobo ahead of some local authorities by-election, suspected Zanu-PF youths left a violent trail of destruction that saw CCC Bulawayo metropolitan legislator Jasmine Toffa hospitalised.

However, as political violence and other electoral malpractices escalate, CCC is seeking the intervention of regional and international bodies such as the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) to resolve the political crisis.

Chamisa told NewsDay in an interview that the party was optimistic about external interventions to ensure that elections were held in a free and fair environment.

"The world is fully briefed. We are in constant communication with all key bodies, Sadc, AU and the UN on critical matters affecting Zimbabwe. There is good progress on the engagements. They are understanding what the issues are," Chamisa said.

"Our focus is to make sure that we have a credible election, we implement the necessary mechanisms and reforms to have a credible election. (There may be resistance), but that is what Zimbabwe and the world want to see.  There is good progress and we remain focused and optimistic that we will not disappoint the world and our forbearers who sacrificed so much in the liberation struggle."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

17 mins ago | 64 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

48 mins ago | 407 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 615 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

1 hr ago | 77 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1506 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

16 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

16 hrs ago | 843 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1600 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 360 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 398 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days