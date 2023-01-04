Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF activist and former Zicosu president Tonderai Chidawa, who last week challenged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) preliminary delimitation report, says he is being hounded by suspected State security agents.

Chidawa, through his lawyers Madhuku Legal Practitioners, has claimed that Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba and her deputy Rodney Simukai Kiwa hijacked the preliminary report and that other commissioners were not consulted.

Yesterday, through an audio that he confirmed was his, Chidawa said State security agents have threatened to arrest him.

"Right now my flat is surrounded by Central Intelligence Organisation agents and one calling himself Mwazha. They are asking me why I am challenging Zec," Chidawa is heard saying in the audio.

The delimitation report tabled in Parliament on Friday last week continues to face headwinds after Chidawa filed an application to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda describing the draft as an act of the chairperson of the Commission and her deputy.

Chidawa, who is basing his argument on the fact that seven Zimbabwe electoral commission commissioners reportedly authored a proposal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have the report set aside due to various flaws, has threatened to take the matter to court if Parliament does not abide by its constitutional obligation.

Through his lawyers Madhuku Legal Practitioners, Chidawa penned a three-page letter addressed to Mudenda demanding that before the closing of business today Parliament should establish whether the preliminary delimitation report was an act of Zec or not.

According to the letter dated January 7 bearing Parliament's official stamp as an acknowledgement of receipt, Chidawa intends to approach the courts for appropriate relief, on an urgent basis, should Parliament fail to fulfil its constitutional obligation.

Chidawa alleges that the delimitation report falls short of the constitutional prescriptions that it must be an act of Zec and not individuals.

Chidawa is said to have a document signed by seven Zec Commissioners who claim they were not part of the preliminary delimitation report.

Chidawa also argues that it is Parliament and not the President, that has the constitutional obligation to ensure that only Zec conducts a delimitation ofwards and constituencies and submit a preliminary report to the President.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana were fruitless as he did not pick up calls nor respond to questions sent to him.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

26 mins ago | 113 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

57 mins ago | 489 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 682 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 770 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 602 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

17 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

17 hrs ago | 847 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1607 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 361 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days