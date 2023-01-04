Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has denied allegations that thugs filmed attacking elderly opposition supporters in Murewa over the weekend are members of the ruling party.

In a statement issued by Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson and housing minister, Daniel Garwe, the party accused Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) of stage-managing the incident to tarnish its reputation.

Garwe said there was no justification whatsoever that the assailants were members of the ruling party.

"Apart from the disgusting physical abuse captured in the video, the Province is disturbed by allegations that the perpetrators are Zanu-PF members acting on behalf of unidentified bosses.

"The Province hereby distances itself from the individuals in the viral video. They are neither members of Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province nor any known affiliate and were clearly hired to further nefarious agendas including soiling the i mage of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Second Republic.

"These individuals are not identified anywhere in the video by word or clothing as members of our peace-loving Party. It is therefore presumptuous, hasty and even sinister, to rush to brand them as Zanu-PF members given that we are in an election season often fraught with all sorts of chicanery," said the minister.

The National Housing and Social amenities minister said CCC's propensity to stage-manage political violence incidents ahead of elections is well documented adding that some of the opposition's senior officials are currently before the courts for such lies.

"The possibility that the Murewa incident was also stage-managed to draw negative international attention should not be discounted at this point."

Garwe said the public should wait for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to conclude investigations before pointing fingers at Zanu-PF.

We say no to violence, disunity and unrest and call on the Police to speedily bring the perpetrators captured in the video to face the full wrath of the law.

The video at the centre of the controversy went viral on Saturday.

Suspected Zanu-PF supporters were filmed attacking CCC activists for convening a meeting and for belonging to the opposition.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

22 mins ago | 90 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

54 mins ago | 461 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 658 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1511 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

17 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

17 hrs ago | 846 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1606 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 361 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days