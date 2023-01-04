Latest News Editor's Choice


Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
Prominent Kwekwe medical practitioner Dr Conrad Zengeza died yesterday after being stung by bees at his home.


Sources close to Bulawayo24.com confirmed that he died upon admission at Topomas a private hospital in Kwekwe due to an anaphylactic shock after he was stung by bees in his garage at home.

This marks a huge loss to Kwekwe community.

 More details to follow...

Source - Byo24news

