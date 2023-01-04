Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Prominent Kwekwe medical practitioner Dr Conrad Zengeza died yesterday after being stung by bees at his home.

Sources close to Bulawayo24.com confirmed that he died upon admission at Topomas a private hospital in Kwekwe due to an anaphylactic shock after he was stung by bees in his garage at home.This marks a huge loss to Kwekwe community.More details to follow...