Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death
1 hr ago | Views
Prominent Kwekwe medical practitioner Dr Conrad Zengeza died yesterday after being stung by bees at his home.
Sources close to Bulawayo24.com confirmed that he died upon admission at Topomas a private hospital in Kwekwe due to an anaphylactic shock after he was stung by bees in his garage at home.
This marks a huge loss to Kwekwe community.
More details to follow...
Source - Byo24news