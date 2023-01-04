Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts.

The instant messaging app is planning on allowing peoples to connect to proxy servers to remain online if the internet is barred or hindered by blockages, a move inspired by the government disabling the internet in response to the protests in Iran, which the Meta-owned company wants to "never occur" again.

They also ruled the move a human rights violation and "cut people off from receiving urgent help".

WhatsApp advocated for the international community to provide volunteer proxy networks to allow people to "communicate freely" along with the promise of assistance on establishing one.

They said via blog post: "Connecting via proxy maintains the same high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides.

"Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption - ensuring they stay between you and the person you're communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp or Meta."

Juras Jursenas, a rep from Oxylabs, a proxy and online data collection told BBC News: "For people with government restrictions on internet access, such as was the case with Iran, usage of a proxy server can let people retain connection to WhatsApp and the rest of the free, uncensored internet.

"It will allow people around the world to stay connected even if their internet access is blocked by some malicious actors."

Source - Bang Showbiz

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

19 mins ago | 79 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

51 mins ago | 427 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

1 hr ago | 635 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Term 1 begins

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

16 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1507 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

16 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

16 hrs ago | 845 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

17 hrs ago | 1605 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

17 hrs ago | 360 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

20 hrs ago | 608 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

21 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

23 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

23 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

23 hrs ago | 662 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

23 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Highlanders recall Reward Muza

23 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days