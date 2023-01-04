News / National

by Staff reporter

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts.The instant messaging app is planning on allowing peoples to connect to proxy servers to remain online if the internet is barred or hindered by blockages, a move inspired by the government disabling the internet in response to the protests in Iran, which the Meta-owned company wants to "never occur" again.They also ruled the move a human rights violation and "cut people off from receiving urgent help".WhatsApp advocated for the international community to provide volunteer proxy networks to allow people to "communicate freely" along with the promise of assistance on establishing one.They said via blog post: "Connecting via proxy maintains the same high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides."Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption - ensuring they stay between you and the person you're communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp or Meta."Juras Jursenas, a rep from Oxylabs, a proxy and online data collection told BBC News: "For people with government restrictions on internet access, such as was the case with Iran, usage of a proxy server can let people retain connection to WhatsApp and the rest of the free, uncensored internet."It will allow people around the world to stay connected even if their internet access is blocked by some malicious actors."