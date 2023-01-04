Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Air Commodore Pio Maketo died on the spot in the horror road accident when Inter Africa bus collided with a Toyota Hilux on Saturday.









Maketo was reportedly in the

Toyota Hilux vehicle.

The Toyota Hilux collided with the lnter Africa bus along Harare-Bulawayo road 10 kilometers outside Chegutu, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Maketo was announced as one of the two Air commodores when Mnangagwa promotes two Air Force of Zimbabwe Group Captains to the rank of Air commodore and six Wing commanders to Group Captains in December 2021.