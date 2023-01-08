Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

She is a living LEGEND and a HERO!

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Barbara Makhalisa, also known by her married name as Barbara Nkala, is a teacher, Zimbabwean writer, Ndebele translator, novelist, editor and publisher, one of the earliest female writers published in Zimbabwe. She is the author of several books written in Ndebele, as well as in English,[3] of which some have been used as school textbooks.

Barbara (born 1949) is married to Shadreck Nkala. They have three adult children and six grandchildren.

Barbara Clara Makhalisa was born in Zimbabwe, and studied at Gweru Teachers' College, majoring in Ndebele and English. Her writing career began when she won a national competition with her first book, Qilindini, a detective thriller written in Ndebele, at which time she was only the second female writer in Ndebele.
She humbly pours her heart out to talkshow hostess Lubelihle Banda on the Lubelihle Banda Show


Her second book, the Ndebele novel Umendo ("Marriage Is A Gamble", 1977, Mambo Press, 1977), is considered a classic. She has said: "I feel people should write in their mother tongue.... Our whole culture is stored in language, and literature is the storehouse for culture."

Her writing in English includes The Underdog and Other Stories (Mambo Press, 1984) and Eva's Song: A Collection of Short Stories (Harper Collins, 1996). Her story "Different Values" appears in Margaret Busby's 1992 anthology Daughters of Africa.

In 1981 she became an editor for the publishers Longman Zimbabwe. In 1991 she left Longman and worked with her husband in the family company for five years before being invited to head International Bible Society Zimbabwe (IBS Zimbabwe) as a national director in Malawi and Zimbabwe. she coordinated the translation and publishing of the new IBS Shona and Ndebele Bibles, as well as Chichewa New Testament. She left IBS in 2005. She now runs a company called Radiant Publishing Company, whose vision is to publish for transformation.

In 2015, she received an honorary degree from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

Nkala is an active member of the Brethren In Christ Church in Zimbabwe. As an elder in her church, she has sat in a number of humanitarian boards. Her influence in the church has mentored many young people to write their stories and many have been published in the Good Words/Amazwi Amahle in Zimbabwe. She is the Mennonite World Conference Regional Representative Southern Africa covering South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Nkala and other women were featured in Doris Dube's Silent Labourers.
Fiction

    Qilindini (Cheat! Ndebele, novel 1974, Longman Zimbabwe)
    Umendo ( Marriage is a gamble. Ndebele, novel, 1977, Mambo Press)
    Umhlaba lo! (What a world!; Ndebele, 1977, Mambo Press)
    Impilo yinkinga (Life is a Mystery, Ndebele novel, 1984, Mambo Press)
    The Underdog and Other Stories, Mambo Press, 1984 (ISBN 978-0869223345)
    Calfy Says (Children's stories, 1991, Longman Zimbabwe)
    Eva's Song, Harper Collins, 1996 (ISBN 978-1779040114)
    Beasty Bones and other Baddies (Children's instructions on Health story, 1991, Longman Zimbabwe)
    Ujojojo KaMaNtombi (Ndebele Children's story, 1991, Longman Zimbabwe)
    Woza Lazo (co-authored, Ndebele infant Rhymes 1991, Longman Zimbabwe)
    Primary Ndebele Texts for schools Grade 6 and 7. Longman Zimbabwe
    Various English and Ndebele poems and short stories (Zimbabwe Women Writers Anthology, 1994)
    Vus' Inkophe/Masimba, 1997
    The Book Fair Book, 1993
    Giya Giya (Poetry, 1990)

As editor / publisher

    Rainbow After a Storm: Stories of Loss, Grief & Healing, Radiant, 2008
    Celebrating the Vision: A Century of Sowing and Reaping, Baptist Publishing House, 1998
    Umkhosi Wenhliziyo by Olivia M Sibanda, 2020
    Uhambo Lwempilo by Lindani Phiri, 2020
    Thaph' uluju: iqoqo lezindatshana,ilifa lakho
    Izinyawo Zayizolo by Tsitsi Nomsa Ngwenya
    Sithini IsiNdebele? by Issac N Mpofu

Other books

    Inkondlo (Selection of Poems by Zimbabwe Women Writers)
    Golide: Gogo Khokho, lived, loved and left a legacy, Radiant, 2011
    Growing and Branching out: Brethren in Christ Church in Zimbabwe and southern Africa, Radiant, 2014
    Umusa Wansuku zonke: Ugwalo 2, Radiant 2006
    Preface to Isichazamazwi SesiNdebele (Ndebele Dictionary) 2001 by African Languages Research Institute, UZ Harare

Achievements / awards

    PHd from NUST
    40 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) Legends Award

Social engagements

    Mentorship
    Barbara Nkala Literary Trust


Source - youtube

Must Read

WATCH: 'Pastors for ED is an abomination,' says Tom Deuschle

3 hrs ago | 631 Views

Air Commodore dies in lnter Africa bus accident

4 hrs ago | 1571 Views

WhatsApp will allow users to send messages in internet blackouts

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zuma dares Judges to apply double standards

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Kwekwe doctor stung by bees to death

4 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Police urged to investigate and hold to account suspected Zanu-PF thugs who assaulted CCC elders

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

Chamisa's activist Madzibaba veShanduko faces eviction from rural home

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Murehwa violence incident likely stage-managed by Chamisa's CCC, claims Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zec delimitation report challenger hounded

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Terror visits Chamisa's rural supporters?

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East hunts for commissar

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Real estate agents' up for issuing fake title deed

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for elections'

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe govt allays new COVID-19 variant fears

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

4 bribe-sniffing cops arrested

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF distance itself from Murehwa violence?

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway rehab begins?

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Heavy rains continue to destroy property

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

8 die in Zimbabwe's weekend road accidents

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe miners hail raw base minerals export ban

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo vendors plead for mercy ahead of crackdown

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Ex-Bosso striker appeals for medical assistance

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Term 1 begins

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

3 killed in Beitbridge head-on

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Lee Ndlovu's goal ensures his non-league side continue FA CUP run

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

US sanctions the reason Zimbabweans are flooding SA, says Ramaphosa

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

4 Zimbabweans among Zama-Zamas killed as floods collapse illegal mine

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Robbers fatally shoot tuckshop owner to steal cash

9 hrs ago | 859 Views

Three perish in car crash along Bulawayo-Vic falls road

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

This & that with Mal'phosa: What a disaster

16 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zanu PF Councillor demands payment for presidential inputs

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Wizard falls from the sky'

19 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Israeli HIV 'cure' Gammora drug not approved in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1626 Views

City of Bulawayo to get rid of all informal traders in the CBD

19 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zanu-PF activists grab sugar plantation from white farmer

19 hrs ago | 889 Views

Ex-ZRP, CIO and AFZ members arrested for robbery

20 hrs ago | 1706 Views

BCC embarks on Luveve road rehab

20 hrs ago | 381 Views

5 cops nabbed for aiding Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zanu-PF thugs captured on video flogging Chamisa's elderly supporters

22 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zimbabwe police wish it had speed trap machines and breathalyzers

23 hrs ago | 673 Views

2 killed in Mukumba bus head-on collision

08 Jan 2023 at 11:17hrs | 922 Views

Zimbabwe is being led by the Devil himself - please, dear God, intervene!

08 Jan 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1434 Views

Vapostori4ED leader polls 3 votes in Zanu-PF elections in Chikomba

08 Jan 2023 at 09:42hrs | 1250 Views

Malunga rebukes Zanu-PF leaders

08 Jan 2023 at 09:40hrs | 688 Views

Boasting about sufficient power supply now haunts Zambia's president

08 Jan 2023 at 09:39hrs | 763 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Mpumalanga for kidnapping, and demanding ransom

08 Jan 2023 at 09:36hrs | 337 Views

Zanu-PF aligned vendors in showdown with Bulawayo Council

08 Jan 2023 at 09:36hrs | 218 Views

Soul Brothers' visible footprints in Bulawayo

08 Jan 2023 at 09:35hrs | 433 Views

Parent visiting days remain banned

08 Jan 2023 at 09:35hrs | 232 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days